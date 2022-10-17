1h ago

add bookmark

'We still don't have any answers': Woman, 82, dies amid abuse allegations against Cape Town hospital

accreditation
Marvin Charles and Nonkululeko Lekoma
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Afia Phillips, 82, was admitted to New Somerset Hospital by her family after suffering seizures.
Afia Phillips, 82, was admitted to New Somerset Hospital by her family after suffering seizures.
Supplied
  • Afia Phillips, an 82-year-old woman at the centre of abuse allegations against New Somerset Hospital, has died.
  • The hospital's management has denied the abuse allegations.
  • They say her injuries were a result of her medical condition.

An 82-year-old woman at the centre of abuse allegations against New Somerset Hospital in Cape Town has died, according to her family.

The Kensington family said Afia Phillips died on Monday morning, allegedly after she sustained massive bruises while receiving medical treatment at the hospital. She was admitted last Monday after she had seizures.

But the hospital denies the abuse allegations.

Family spokesperson Ruwayda Gierdien told News24 that family members took turns sleeping over at the hospital because management representatives allowed them to do so after they complained.

"My aunt passed on this morning (Monday) and we still don't have any answers. We don't know how she passed on. Nothing has been said to us. She had bruises on her whole back and we don't know what caused those. My family needs answers and the hospital must be held accountable," she added.

Gierdien said there wasn't "a single scratch" on her aunt's body when she was admitted last Monday.

The hospital contacted the family on Tuesday morning and informed them that Phillips' health had deteriorated. 

"My aunt allegedly got up to go to the toilet, fell and then knocked her head. She had a gash in her head with three stitches, which was impossible because she cannot walk. We left it and thought accidents happen," she said.

That evening the hospital contacted the family again and told them that another accident had occurred.

READ | Ceres old age home cracks down on staff after death of 81-year-old woman allegedly forgotten outside

"They claimed they were taking her for X-rays when she jumped off the bed and broke her arm," Gierdien added.

She believes the hospital neglected her aunt and said Phillips was very frail.

Frail looking Afia Phillips, 82, being visited in hospital
Afia Phillips, 82, was admitted to New Somerset Hospital by her family after suffering a seizures.
News24 supplied

The elderly woman had three stitches after knocking her head, bruises on her arm and a bruise over her left eye. 

Gierdien said the family couldn't understand the hospital's claims because her aunt was unable to walk, jump or speak for herself.

The family questioned the treatment the elderly woman received at the hospital, and said they were unable to get satisfactory answers from the hospital's management. 

But the hospital's management said it was aware of the incident and the allegations. It stated: 

We take patient safety and dignity very seriously, especially where vulnerable patients are concerned. However, we want to make it clear that the allegations of abuse and negligence are untrue.

"The patient's injuries were the result of her medical condition. We met with the family on Wednesday, 12 October, where management, the head of nursing, and medical and orthopaedic doctors addressed the family's concerns," it said.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
new somerset hospitalwestern capecape townhealthhuman rightsservice delivery
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What key issues should President Cyril Ramaphosa raise with King Charles III during his state visit to Buckingham Palace in November?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
How to strengthen travel and trade between the UK and RSA
18% - 2453 votes
When Britain will pay reparations to Africa
41% - 5726 votes
Building his relationship with UK PM Liz Truss
1% - 139 votes
He should just stay home & sort out load shedding
40% - 5502 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Media freedom in the dock, Karyn Maughan speaks out

14 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Media freedom in the dock, Karyn Maughan speaks out
PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist

08 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack

01 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack
Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24

27 Sep

Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.15
+1.1%
Rand - Pound
20.49
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.69
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.34
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.6%
Gold
1,656.50
+0.8%
Silver
18.57
+1.6%
Palladium
2,024.71
+1.5%
Platinum
914.75
+1.6%
Brent Crude
91.63
-3.2%
Top 40
58,706
+1.5%
All Share
65,117
+1.3%
Resource 10
60,853
+1.5%
Industrial 25
78,767
+1.0%
Financial 15
14,500
+2.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
This little fighter has spent his entire life in hospital but after nearly three...

14 Oct

This little fighter has spent his entire life in hospital but after nearly three years he's ready to go home
Meet the Joburg man who feeds 400 mouths daily and offers afterschool classes too

13 Oct

Meet the Joburg man who feeds 400 mouths daily and offers afterschool classes too
Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going

23 Sep

Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic

11 Aug

Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22284.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo