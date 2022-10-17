'We still don't have any answers': Woman, 82, dies amid abuse allegations against Cape Town hospital

Afia Phillips, an 82-year-old woman at the centre of abuse allegations against New Somerset Hospital, has died.

The hospital's management has denied the abuse allegations.

They say her injuries were a result of her medical condition.

An 82-year-old woman at the centre of abuse allegations against New Somerset Hospital in Cape Town has died, according to her family.

The Kensington family said Afia Phillips died on Monday morning, allegedly after she sustained massive bruises while receiving medical treatment at the hospital. She was admitted last Monday after she had seizures.

But the hospital denies the abuse allegations.

Family spokesperson Ruwayda Gierdien told News24 that family members took turns sleeping over at the hospital because management representatives allowed them to do so after they complained. "My aunt passed on this morning (Monday) and we still don't have any answers. We don't know how she passed on. Nothing has been said to us. She had bruises on her whole back and we don't know what caused those. My family needs answers and the hospital must be held accountable," she added. Gierdien said there wasn't "a single scratch" on her aunt's body when she was admitted last Monday. The hospital contacted the family on Tuesday morning and informed them that Phillips' health had deteriorated.

"My aunt allegedly got up to go to the toilet, fell and then knocked her head. She had a gash in her head with three stitches, which was impossible because she cannot walk. We left it and thought accidents happen," she said.

That evening the hospital contacted the family again and told them that another accident had occurred.

"They claimed they were taking her for X-rays when she jumped off the bed and broke her arm," Gierdien added.

She believes the hospital neglected her aunt and said Phillips was very frail.

The elderly woman had three stitches after knocking her head, bruises on her arm and a bruise over her left eye.

Gierdien said the family couldn't understand the hospital's claims because her aunt was unable to walk, jump or speak for herself.

The family questioned the treatment the elderly woman received at the hospital, and said they were unable to get satisfactory answers from the hospital's management.

But the hospital's management said it was aware of the incident and the allegations. It stated: