1h ago

add bookmark

'We thought we were going to die': Commuter recalls terrifying moment bus got stuck in Soweto floods

accreditation
Zandile Khumalo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • A woman whose bus was stuck in a flooded road in Gauteng on Friday morning WhatsApped her GPS location to emergency services. 
  • Her quick thinking helped rescue teams find the bus and bring the 65 passengers to safety.
  • The woman said everyone on the bus thought they were going to die. 

A woman who reached out to emergency services and sent them her GPS location over WhatsApp was able to help save 65 passengers in a bus stuck on a flooded road in Soweto on Friday morning.

Bonolo Nketu, 22, saw her life flash before her eyes when the bus she had boarded at around 05:30 to go to work got stuck on a flooded road in Orlando, Soweto. 

The bus had been heading to Johannesburg's northern suburbs.Nketu said it was raining that morning as she prepared to make her way to work.  

"All I remember hearing was the bus going into the water, and [then] it got stuck," Nketu said. 

She said the bus windows became cloudy, and when she looked out, she saw water rising.

 "We were scared because the rain was not stopping. We were scared the water would go higher ... we were struggling to get out of the bus," she said. 

Supplied
Sixty-five passengers were rescued from from a bus stuck on a flooded road with raising water levels following heavy rain that stuck Gauteng Friday morning.


According to Nketu, some of the passengers who were already in panic mode started making phone calls to ask for help, but nobody came to their rescue. 

"I went on the internet to search for the emergency rescue [team], and then I called and told them what happened, and they came to our rescue," she said. 

Nketu said: 

People on the bus were scared and started shouting at the driver, asking him why he drove into the water ... I don't understand why he would force [us] into that situation.

Lucky for Nketu and the other passengers, not much water had entered the bus.

WATCH | Gauteng floods: Police chopper rescues Klipspruit residents clutching on to tree branches

While on the call with the rescue team, Nketu said fear started to creep in as she thought she was going to die. 

"I was so scared, to be honest. I thought I was going to die because of how much it was raining. It was like the rain was not going to stop. I was crying while on the call and the team kept telling me to calm down," Nketu said. 

She said she managed to send the rescue team a message on WhatsApp and drop her GPS location. 


Speaking to News24, Emer-G-Med's emergency dispatcher Ryan Thomas said he was the one who had received the call from "a frantic" Nketu. 

He said the situation had left her confused to the point where she did not know where she was. 

Thomas said, "I asked her to drop me her GPS location so that we could track her and when we were able to locate her, the team went down to save them."

During the entire incident, Thomas remained on the call with Nketu, calming her down and reassuring her that she would be okay. 

"She was crying, but after I asked her for her location, she managed to calm down. I think that's when she knew that help was on its way," Thomas said. 

EXPLAINER | What's behind Joburg's heavy summer storms?

Multiple rescue units from the City of Johannesburg, SAPS, Emergency Medical Services, and First Assist Commercial Heavy Duty Towing division were sent to the location. The rescue services helped all the passengers to safety.

According to Nketu, the rescue team carried them out in groups using floating boats. 

"I am glad they could save us, really, because it almost felt like we were not going to make it."

Transport was arranged for those who wanted to go to work, but I just wanted to go home to sleep everything off," she said. 

Nketu, who has now had time to digest her ordeal, remains grateful for the teams that rescued them. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sowetogautengfloodsheavy rainstransport
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Who do you think should accept responsibility for the dire state of Eskom’s power system?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Eskom’s current management must take the fall
4% - 313 votes
Previous bosses from Zuma years are to blame
34% - 2782 votes
Mantashe and govt have been asleep at the wheel
30% - 2444 votes
There are many culprits; it’s a complex situation
32% - 2590 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders: South Korea

09 Dec

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders: South Korea
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments

25 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments
PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5

18 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton

11 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.31
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
21.28
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
18.30
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.79
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,789.01
-0.6%
Silver
23.44
-0.1%
Palladium
1,933.00
-1.2%
Platinum
1,020.67
-0.8%
Brent Crude
76.10
-0.1%
Top 40
67,529
-1.2%
All Share
73,714
-1.1%
Resource 10
71,771
-2.1%
Industrial 25
91,538
-1.2%
Financial 15
15,390
-0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Another feather in his cap! 11-year-old Durban author raises funds to save seabirds

10 Dec

Another feather in his cap! 11-year-old Durban author raises funds to save seabirds
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More than 200 000 lights go on display as Fish Hoek family transform their home...

06 Dec

More than 200 000 lights go on display as Fish Hoek family transform their home into a Christmas beacon
High School science wizkid from Cape Town wins gold at Turkey international...

06 Dec

High School science wizkid from Cape Town wins gold at Turkey international science fair
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | Two ways your business can embrace climate uncertainty

08 Dec

WATCH | Two ways your business can embrace climate uncertainty
What if you could save for a deposit for a car by ditching takeaways?

07 Dec

What if you could save for a deposit for a car by ditching takeaways?
3 ways digital insurance can save you time and money

01 Dec

3 ways digital insurance can save you time and money
SA is shifting gears on new and used cars: Here’s what you need to know

07 Dec

SA is shifting gears on new and used cars: Here’s what you need to know
Find More
© 2022 (3.0.22340.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo