45m ago

add bookmark

'We tried to save them, but we couldn't': Family opens up after Mpumalanga boy, aunt die in maize silo

accreditation
Iavan Pijoos
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Jackie and Kerneels Rautenbach.
Jackie and Kerneels Rautenbach.
Facebook
  • Kerneels Rautenbach and his aunt, Jackie Rautenbach, died after falling into a maize silo on a farm in Standerton on 1 June. 
  • The family says it is believed Kerneels wanted to get something from the area where the manhole was situated and slipped.
  • Despite the scores of helpers racing against time to save them, it was too late; they were declared dead on the scene.

The family of Kerneels Rautenbach has thanked everyone for their continuous support following the death of the 12-year-old.

"We, as a family, want to thank the community for their speedy response, care and support," the Rautenbach family said through spokesperson Andre Piennaar.

According to the family, on the day of the incident, Kerneels and a friend were playing close to the manhole before the incident occurred.

They said it was believed he wanted to get something from the area where the manhole was situated and slipped. Kerneels fell into the manhole and was sucked in by the maize.

"His friend raised the alarm, and the silo operator switched everything off and immediately called for help. Help was also requested on several community groups," the family added.

READ | AgriSA 'deeply shocked' by after boy, aunt die in maize silo

His aunt, Jackie Rautenbach, who tried to save him, also died.  

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala, Jackie's husband, who was a few metres away, was said to have heard loud screams for help and rushed to the scene.

Piennaar, who also responded to the request for help from the family, said they used empty buckets to scoop out the maize.

Kerneels Rautenbach
Kerneels Rautenbach.

"I also heard about the incident on a group, and we responded from town [Standerton]. When I arrived there, I also jumped into the pit and used the empty buckets to scoop out the maize to get close to the aunt and boy.

"Everyone jumped in to help, there were hundreds of people. We tried to save them, but we couldn't."

READ | Cape Town woman reunited with family after being missing for three weeks

Despite the scores of helpers racing against time to save them, it was too late; they were declared dead on the scene.

News24 previously reported Kerneels attended Laerskool Standerton, which paid tribute to him and his aunt on its Facebook page.

"Our hearts are hurting; our words are few. Kerneels Rautenbach, in your short time with us on earth, you have touched many hearts. You will always be remembered for the beautiful boy with the most beautiful heart. Our Stannies are going to miss you. Rest in Peace Kerneels. Heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the Rautenbach family," the school posted.   

About Jackie, it said: "Our Stannies convey our heartfelt condolences to the Rautenbach family with the passing of Jackie Rautenbach. Jackie was a mom to one of our Grade 5 learners. Rest in Peace Jackie. You were so brave."

The family has requested for privacy during this time.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
mbombelampumalanga
Lottery
2 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think striking Eskom workers should be fired?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, they must face disciplinary action and possible charges
66% - 3790 votes
No, stop scapegoating underpaid workers for government's mess
12% - 705 votes
Well, firing them won't solve the load shedding crisis
22% - 1256 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree

25 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree
PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought

18 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought
LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality

16 Jun

LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.75
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
20.11
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
17.02
+0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.44
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.4%
Gold
1,741.04
+0.1%
Silver
19.26
+0.3%
Palladium
2,004.50
+4.2%
Platinum
878.50
+2.3%
Brent Crude
100.69
-2.1%
Top 40
61,771
+3.5%
All Share
67,909
+3.3%
Resource 10
63,631
+5.2%
Industrial 25
83,690
+2.8%
Financial 15
14,757
+2.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens

04 Jul

Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens
'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her...

01 Jul

'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her newborn's rare condition
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains...

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
GOOD NEWS | Ultramarathon champ Bruce Fordyce to provide 200 defibrillators at...

30 Jun

GOOD NEWS | Ultramarathon champ Bruce Fordyce to provide 200 defibrillators at park runs
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22180.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo