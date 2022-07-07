'We tried to save them, but we couldn't': Family opens up after Mpumalanga boy, aunt die in maize silo

Kerneels Rautenbach and his aunt, Jackie Rautenbach, died after falling into a maize silo on a farm in Standerton on 1 June.

The family says it is believed Kerneels wanted to get something from the area where the manhole was situated and slipped.

Despite the scores of helpers racing against time to save them, it was too late; they were declared dead on the scene.

The family of Kerneels Rautenbach has thanked everyone for their continuous support following the death of the 12-year-old.

"We, as a family, want to thank the community for their speedy response, care and support," the Rautenbach family said through spokesperson Andre Piennaar.

According to the family, on the day of the incident, Kerneels and a friend were playing close to the manhole before the incident occurred.

They said it was believed he wanted to get something from the area where the manhole was situated and slipped. Kerneels fell into the manhole and was sucked in by the maize.

"His friend raised the alarm, and the silo operator switched everything off and immediately called for help. Help was also requested on several community groups," the family added.

READ | AgriSA 'deeply shocked' by after boy, aunt die in maize silo

His aunt, Jackie Rautenbach, who tried to save him, also died.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala, Jackie's husband, who was a few metres away, was said to have heard loud screams for help and rushed to the scene.

Piennaar, who also responded to the request for help from the family, said they used empty buckets to scoop out the maize.

Facebook

"I also heard about the incident on a group, and we responded from town [Standerton]. When I arrived there, I also jumped into the pit and used the empty buckets to scoop out the maize to get close to the aunt and boy.



"Everyone jumped in to help, there were hundreds of people. We tried to save them, but we couldn't."

READ | Cape Town woman reunited with family after being missing for three weeks

Despite the scores of helpers racing against time to save them, it was too late; they were declared dead on the scene.



News24 previously reported Kerneels attended Laerskool Standerton, which paid tribute to him and his aunt on its Facebook page.

"Our hearts are hurting; our words are few. Kerneels Rautenbach, in your short time with us on earth, you have touched many hearts. You will always be remembered for the beautiful boy with the most beautiful heart. Our Stannies are going to miss you. Rest in Peace Kerneels. Heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the Rautenbach family," the school posted.

About Jackie, it said: "Our Stannies convey our heartfelt condolences to the Rautenbach family with the passing of Jackie Rautenbach. Jackie was a mom to one of our Grade 5 learners. Rest in Peace Jackie. You were so brave."

The family has requested for privacy during this time.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.





