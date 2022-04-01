18m ago

'We want her to know there are people who love her': Popcru rebuilds fire-ravaged home for late cop's daughter

Jenni Evans
The severely fire damaged house that Popcru will repair and rebuild. (Supplied)
  • Police and prisons officials may be hardened by what they see on the job, but when a colleague and most of his family died in a fire, they were moved to help.
  • Popcru is gathering members willing to pull up their sleeves to help rebuild the house of a deceased Cape Town policeman so that his surviving daughter will have a place to call home again.
  • The union says it is doing this to show the young girl that somebody loves her.

Volunteers from the Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) will roll up their sleeves to rebuild the house in which a colleague and his family died during a devastating fire, so that his surviving daughter and a small child will have a home where they can heal from the tragedy.

Walking through the ruins of the home of the late Sergeant David Leketha in Wesbank, Blue Downs, in Cape Town was painful for his colleagues as they remembered the tragic fire that killed him, his wife and two of his children last year.

With police officers being killed so often, this one hit particularly hard. The Lekethas were in the safety of their own home east of the Cape Town CBD, but this time it was a different line of fire that came and snuffed out their lives.

On 9 October 2021, at about 21:30, a tenant living in a wendy house on the Lekethas' property arrived home to the darkness of load shedding. There seemed to be only a candle burning to cast some light in their home in Ringwood Crescent.

Minutes later, the tenant heard people screaming and saw that the house was on fire. He broke the security gate of the door to get inside and managed to get two children out.

However, the flames and smoke were so fierce that Leketha, 48, his wife Matang, 38, and daughters Nehang, 8, and Naledi, 4, tragically died.

Leketha and his wife were found wrapped together in a blanket and two of their children were lying on the passage floor. Emergency services suspected that they had all died of smoke inhalation.

In a moving statement after his death, the police paid tribute to Leketha's family for raising such a "grounded" officer who became the commander of the busy Mfuleni Community Service Centre.

Afterwards, Popcru started putting out feelers for donations to repair the family home for the older daughter and a younger child.

Pat Raolane, Popcru's Western Cape secretary said:

We just want her to know there are people who love her. We will love her for the rest of her life.

Builders merchant, Build it, helped with a donation of construction materials. Popcru members will roll up their sleeves to help with the hard graft of carrying things around and the preparation, while the Department of Correctional Services will assist by lending them artisans to help with the skilled work, such as bricklaying. 

According to Raolane, some skilled prison inmates who have been through rehabilitation will also assist, with police guards on hand, as their way of giving back to their community.

"They lost everything," said Popcru's Western Cape administrative secretary Mziwabantu Nqamra of the surviving children.

Leketha has been laid to rest with his ancestors in Mount Fletcher in the Eastern Cape, but the aim now is for the older child, who is in her late teens, to return to the home with the little one when it is completely repaired.

Popcru has managed to bring together the building materials and the skills to make the house whole again. But the union still needs some home comforts to make it feel like a home again – from couches and furniture, to curtains and appliances – anything that will make the survivor and the toddler's life more comfortable.

