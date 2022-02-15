41m ago

add bookmark

'We want the date and the time': Winde pushes Ramaphosa on end to Covid-19 state of disaster

Jenni Evans
accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Premier Alan Winde delivers his annual State of the Province Address (SOPA) in Velddrif, Western Cape.
Premier Alan Winde delivers his annual State of the Province Address (SOPA) in Velddrif, Western Cape.
Twitter/@alanwinde
  • Western Cape Premier Alan Winde wants a time and date to end the Covid-19 state of disaster. 
  • He says seroprevalence studies already show a high level of protection against the virus. 
  • He says President Cyril Ramaphosa needs to stop merely hinting about ending it. 

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde wants a time and date set for the end to the Covid-19 state of disaster so that recovery can get into full swing. 

"To be clear: we want the date and the time, and not generalised commitments," he said during his State of the Province Address delivered in Velddrif on Tuesday. 

Winde said unemployment in the Western Cape had increased by 132 000 from the first quarter of 2020 to the third quarter of 2021, and the percentage of households with adults present who go hungry had increased from 11.3% in 2019 to 17% in 2020.

"This year, things have to change."

He warned that there would be no going "back to normal" after the damage caused by the pandemic and the increased demands on the government. 

"I often hear people say: 'I wish we could go back to normal. You know, the way things were before'.

"I completely understand the sentiment - in comparison to lockdowns, loss of life, and economic hardship, the past can look appealing.

"But I must respectfully disagree."

South Africa has been in various alert levels since they were first instituted under the Disaster Management Act from midnight 26 March 2020.

READ | Schools finally back to full-time learning after two years

At Level 5, non-essential businesses had to close, schools went into a long recess, and alcohol and cigarettes were banned. 

The point of this was to reduce virus transmission to cope with the anticipated high demand on hospitals, based on admissions patterns observed in the US and Europe. 

At one point, exercise and the sale of hot food were not permitted. Schools this year stopped rotational schooling, but many institutions are still limiting numbers based on the social distancing rules for public venues.

Winde said that data provided by the province's Department of Health showed that 90% of people surveyed in a seroprevalence study in November 2021 had developed protection against Covid-19, either through vaccination or prior infection. 

The Omicron variant caused less severe outcomes. Despite having the highest number of cases at the peak of the fourth wave, hospitalisations, oxygen usage, and deaths in the province remained relatively low. 

"This new stage provides us with a window of opportunity to make the bold changes that are now needed, so that we push back against going back to normal and so that we push forward, to do even better."

Winde said he had requested a meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa to discuss timelines for lifting the state of disaster, after the president hinted at ending it in the coming months. 

Ramaphosa said in his State of the Nation Address that the state of disaster would be lifted, but that other health measures had to be put in place first. 

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
alan windewestern capecape towncoronavirus
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you think SONA 2022 will boost investor confidence and create jobs?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I think Ramaphosa hit the right notes
13% - 1073 votes
No, it's the usual empty promises
78% - 6676 votes
I don't know
9% - 768 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.17
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
20.54
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
17.23
-0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.83
-0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.2%
Gold
1,851.22
-1.1%
Silver
23.20
-2.7%
Palladium
2,271.50
-4.2%
Platinum
1,014.00
-1.6%
Brent Crude
96.48
+2.1%
Top 40
69,377
+0.4%
All Share
76,059
+0.4%
Resource 10
77,040
-1.7%
Industrial 25
92,807
+1.5%
Financial 15
16,104
+2.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man and friends to donate R50 000-worth pink buoys after his...

13 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man and friends to donate R50 000-worth pink buoys after his near-drowning
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town hero praised for saving man in rip currents off Clifton beach

07 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town hero praised for saving man in rip currents off Clifton beach
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Tygerberg mountain bikers donate R80 000 to local schools

31 Jan

Tygerberg mountain bikers donate R80 000 to local schools
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22040.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo