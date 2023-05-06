24m ago

Share

'We watched the house burn': Yeoville resident's home goes up in flames amid water outages

accreditation
Cebelihle Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Mmatlala Dube watched her Yoeville home burn down to the ground during water outages.
Mmatlala Dube watched her Yoeville home burn down to the ground during water outages.
PHOTO: iStock
  • Yeoville resident Mmatlala Dube's home burnt to the ground earlier this week.
  • She told News24 they couldn't extinguish the flames due to water outages.
  • Even firefighters couldn't help as their tankers were empty, she said.

Yoeville resident Mmatlala Dube was left homeless after her three-bedroom house burnt to the ground during water outages. 

Dube told News24 she couldn't extinguish the fire, which started in her bedroom and spread to the whole house. She said, although firefighters had arrived, they couldn't assist because of empty water tanks.

"Their vans were empty. They also didn't have water, so we watched the house burn," she said.

Dube shared the home with four family members: her husband, two children, and grandchild. 

"I live with my husband, our two children and our grandchild. We have been staying at a friend's house, but this can't be a permanent solution. Soon we have to move and look for accommodation elsewhere. The house burnt down, and there was nothing we could do," she said.

Comment from the Joburg EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi will be added once received.

Yeoville residents have been without water for three days and rely on tankers to deliver the scarce resource. The problem is due to a faulty reservoir that has been experiencing operational issues, according to ward councillor David Nthako Modupi.

READ | 'Water is a right, not a luxury': Joburg residents suffering outages take fight to the City

Modupi told News24 that Joburg Water had dispatched tankers to affected wards. He said the City was "on top" of the water issue and would be on site on Saturday.

Environmental and infrastructure services MMC Jack Sekwaila said their team would replace the reservoir pump at the weekend.

"It's an expensive exercise, and the City doesn't have money now. The City is providing water tanks across all the affected areas. There were eight yesterday [Thursday], and today, there are 15 of them. They are rotating all the streets from morning until the evening," Sekwaila said.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
joburg watergautengjohannesburgwaterfires
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What do you make of the dropped murder charges in the Thabo Bester prison escape case?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
There must be insufficient evidence
15% - 322 votes
I hope prosecutors have a plan
18% - 383 votes
I bet they’ll get away with it
67% - 1407 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Stormers vs Bulls URC quarters: A sixth Capetonian win or Bulls bounce back?

05 May

LISTEN | Stormers vs Bulls URC quarters: A sixth Capetonian win or Bulls bounce back?
LISTEN | Soweto Derby: Who'll be on the receiving end of agony as Amakhosi and Buccaneers clash?

05 May

LISTEN | Soweto Derby: Who'll be on the receiving end of agony as Amakhosi and Buccaneers clash?
PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: How soon can I have sex after giving birth? How will it feel?

03 May

PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: How soon can I have sex after giving birth? How will it feel?
LISTEN | Could Gerhard Ackerman’s conviction uncover more child sex abuse kingpins?

26 Apr

LISTEN | Could Gerhard Ackerman’s conviction uncover more child sex abuse kingpins?
LISTEN | Thinking the unthinkable: What if Siya Kolisi can’t make the World Cup?

26 Apr

LISTEN | Thinking the unthinkable: What if Siya Kolisi can’t make the World Cup?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.22
+0.5%
Rand - Pound
23.03
+0.9%
Rand - Euro
20.43
-0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.32
+0.8%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+1.0%
Platinum
1,059.17
+1.7%
Palladium
1,490.53
+2.9%
Gold
2,016.92
0.0%
Silver
25.67
0.0%
Brent Crude
75.30
+3.7%
Top 40
72,511
+1.1%
All Share
78,133
+1.1%
Resource 10
70,904
+0.9%
Industrial 25
105,222
+0.9%
Financial 15
15,392
+2.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Joburg para-athlete planning a 1 500km cycle, 7.5km swim to help a 'very special'...

01 May

Joburg para-athlete planning a 1 500km cycle, 7.5km swim to help a 'very special' teen
FEEL GOOD | Cape firefighters who braved Two Oceans marathon in full uniform raise...

26 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape firefighters who braved Two Oceans marathon in full uniform raise R180K for NPO
Celebrating World Book Day with trees and TikTok

25 Apr

Celebrating World Book Day with trees and TikTok
WATCH | Oh buoy! Riebeek-Kasteel pupils get swimming lessons in NSRI shipping...

24 Apr

WATCH | Oh buoy! Riebeek-Kasteel pupils get swimming lessons in NSRI shipping container pool
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
What if I could kickstart my dream business by cutting down on takeaways?

03 May

What if I could kickstart my dream business by cutting down on takeaways?
What if I could travel the world by cutting down on shopping?

03 May

What if I could travel the world by cutting down on shopping?
WATCH | 10 000 Rwandan women help fight against malaria, and can earn a wage doing it

25 Apr

WATCH | 10 000 Rwandan women help fight against malaria, and can earn a wage doing it
Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars

20 Apr

Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo