'We were a bit surprised' - family of slain Tembisa Hospital nurse on appeal for donations

Lebo Monene was gunned down at Tembisa Hospital, allegedly by her ex-partner and father of her child, who is a police officer.

A poster calling for donations for her funeral has been doing the rounds on social media.

Her family say they have not been consulted about this poster and have distanced themselves from it.

The family of slain Tembisa Hospital assistant nurse Lebo Monene say they are very surprised to see a poster on social media calling on the public to make donations towards the funeral.



Monene's brother, Daniel Thobakgale, told News24 on Friday they were not consulted about the public call for donations. A poster with Monene's picture and banking details was shared on social media as part of the appeal.

"We were a bit surprised to hear that there was a poster asking for donations," he said.

RIP Lebo Monene who died at the hands of the man she once loved at Thembisa hospital yesterday ?????? lm soo numb because l realise that it will never end. They will never stop killing us. pic.twitter.com/YmW6BfVNGG — MrsMohatle? (@MPOLAI8) February 10, 2022

Monene was gunned down in the hospital's parking lot Wednesday, allegedly by her former partner, who is a police officer. The police constable, who is also the father of one of Monene's children, gained access to the hospital using a car with police blue lights. After allegedly shooting Monene, he turned the gun on himself. He survived and was in a critical condition.



Monene's family said their relationship was toxic.

Thobakgale said a woman who had worked with Monene approached the family, saying organisations wanted to donate, but they were never consulted about a poster.

He said:

I told her to speak to the communications officer at Tembisa Hospital. She asked for banking details, saying she would speak to the hospital, and when she left here, she made the poster without communicating with Tembisa Hospital or us.

"She wasn't supposed to post without speaking to the hospital. As a family, we took a decision to not do anything without communicating with the hospital," he said.

Thobakgale praised the hospital for being helpful and offering to cover the funeral costs.

Meanwhile, the Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa (Denosa) has also spoken out against the poster.

"Denosa urges both the nursing population and the public to ignore this scam, which merely seeks to benefit opportunistically from the agony of the Monene family in this trying time," the organisation said.

"Both Denosa and the Tembisa Hospital have pledged to support the Monene family with the costs of the funeral arrangements, as will the Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF) that the deceased nurse was a member of (over and above the funeral policy she may have belonged to)."

A memorial is expected to be held for Monene on Tuesday.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.