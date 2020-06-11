'We were excited about another grandchild' - family of slain Tshegofatso Pule bid farewell

Family and friends of slain Tshegofatso Pule bid her farewell in emotional funeral service held outside her home in Soweto.

Pule, who was eight months pregnant was found stabbed and hanging from a tree in a veld in Roodepoort on Monday.

Speaker by speaker at the service pleaded for an end to gender-based violence in the country.



"What have we done to you?"



These were the words from a visibly broken aunt at slain 28-year-old Tshegofatso Pule's funeral in Soweto on Thursday.



Friends, family and neighbours gathered at the Pule home to bid their final goodbyes.

Tears streamed down the faces of many who attended the service.

Among those at the funeral were political party leaders, including the EFF's Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and officials from government.

"To my son, brothers, to my children out there, we did not raise you like this. If there is any mistake, I have done to you give me a chance to fix them," Pule's emotional aunt Pricilla Giwu said.

Giwu distributed roses to all men pleading for an end to gender-based violence in the country.



"As I go down on my knees today, I bow my head down. I ask for forgiveness from men."

Pule was described as a loving and humble person who was looking forward to giving birth in the coming weeks.

Another family representative, Grace Mbobo, said Pule was a beautician who was talkative, adding she was also apologetic when in the wrong. She said that Pule was generally afraid of going out.

"We were excited that she would bring another grandchild to the family. We have over 38 grandchildren at our home, and we had already counted the coming one but death, one with no shame, where is thy still?

"I thought she was safe but the manner she was treated on her last hours it is as though she was a Goliath, yet she was the opposite of that."

#TshegofatsoPule's uncle Tumisang Katake, who was one of the defense lawyers in #KaraboMokoena's murder case has pledged not to take up cases of men who have committed crimes against women. pic.twitter.com/wyLeTnubKO — Manqoba Mchunu (@ManqobaMchunu) June 11, 2020

Reflecting on her last days, Mbobo said Pule had become a spiritual person and had prayed continuously in the days leading up to her death.

She said when Pule was seven months pregnant, the family had gathered and tried to consult with the father of the baby who was "duck[ing] and diving" - and while they were still in the process, were then informed that she had gone missing.

Emotions

"We tried to consult the so-called father, and he played duck and dive for the next four Sundays until we, as Tshego's aunts, said that no child has no father, keep away from that person and allow us to raise the child.

"All we know is that she ended up where the man was duck and diving. Hence I say the one above [God] will reveal what happened."

She pleaded with women to find men who would treat them well and appreciate them, adding that God-fearing men were able to separate "emotions from the truth".

"It is emotions that have led to this terrible thing, but if it was the truth that was in that man's mind, he would have said; 'she is a woman, she has no strength and has a soul she is caring'. I plead my children, especially men, seek God so he may direct and lead you."

#TshegofatsoPule Ndlozi: "These people who kill our woman are cowards." pic.twitter.com/Oh0sbqnP80 — Manqoba Mchunu (@ManqobaMchunu) June 11, 2020

"You must never apologize for being a woman, these people who are killing our sisters are cowards, only a coward beats a woman, only a coward kills a woman, only a coward rapes a woman." @MbuyiseniNdlozi



RIP Tshego. #TshegofatsoPule pic.twitter.com/E8wtA0WqwC — Nokuthula Mlokoti (@NMlokoti) June 11, 2020

Compiled by Sesona Ngqakamba

