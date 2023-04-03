We were not invited to parliamentary meeting on Thabo Bester's escape, says G4S

Private security company G4S says it was not invited to the parliamentary meeting on fugitive Thabo Bester's escape.

G4S was the administrator of the Mangaung Correctional Centre from where he escaped.

Bester has been on the run since May 2022.

G4S has asked to join the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services meeting on fugitive Thabo Bester on Tuesday.

According to the private security company, it was not issued an invitation to take part in the meeting by the Department of Justice and Correctional Services.

G4S Correction Services was the administrator for the Mangaung Correctional Centre from where Bester escaped on 3 May 2022.

Bester, also known as the Facebook Rapist, has been on the run since it came to light in March this year that he had escaped.

On Thursday, the acting national correctional services commissioner, Makgothi Thobakgale, announced the department would employ a temporary manager to perform the duties of the G4S director.

The prison is now under its direct control.

WATCH | Thabo Bester escape: Bloemfontein prison gets new manager over 'embarrassing incident'

In a statement on Monday, a spokesperson for G4S Correction Services South Africa (G4SCS SA) said the company "has fully cooperated with various investigations by the relevant authorities and it continues to do so".

It added it was bound by statutory obligations in the Correctional Services Act 1998 and was therefore unable to issue public statements on the events of 3 May or its cooperation with the subsequent investigations.

"Therefore, G4SCS SA would welcome the opportunity to engage with the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services and has written to the committee requesting that it issues a formal invitation to G4SCS SA to appear before the committee to address this matter under parliamentary privilege."







