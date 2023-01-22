1h ago

add bookmark

'We were struggling to breathe': Five farm workers died of heat stroke in sweltering Northern Cape heat

accreditation
Cebelihle Mthethwa
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Five farm workers died of heat stroke.
Five farm workers died of heat stroke.
Getty Images
  • Farm worker Dave Verster says the heat strokes which killed five farmworkers was exacerbated  by load shedding.
  • Doctors have confirmed that two farmworkers are still on ventilators.
  • Authorities will visit the farms to establish if farmers are adhering to the law.

Farmworker Dave Verster experienced the sweltering temperatures that resulted in heat strokes claiming five lives in Kakamas, Northern Cape.

But while the heat was excessive, he claimed rolling blackouts exacerbated the situation.

Said Verster: "The high temperatures were all the way to Springbok, and right up to Upington. But the real issue is not water, it's load shedding, because without electricity we just can't pump water."

On Friday, the Department of Employment and Labour and the Northern Cape Department of Agriculture, Environmental Affairs, Rural development and Land Reform had said that seven farmworkers died in Kakamas from suspected heat stroke.

However, the provincial department's spokesperson, Zandisile Luphahla told News24 on Sunday that doctors have confirmed that five people died, while two others were on ventilators.

"We're told that one is out [of hospital] and the other one is still fighting for their life," Luphahla added. 

According to Verster, the average heat from last Sunday started at about 40 degrees and steadily increased. 

READ | Seven farmworkers succumb to heat stroke: Gift of the Givers to the rescue in blistering Kakamas

"It's sad because there was no electricity during those crucial hours when we were working. We were struggling to breathe," he said.

Siyabonga Mpati, from the South African Weather Service in Bloemfontein, told News24 that the last heatwave advisory issued was until Wednesday, 18 January. 

"As things stand, for the coming seven days, no city or town meets the criteria for heatwave conditions," he said.

"For the past week or so, the majority of heatwave conditions were experienced over the ZF Mgcawu and Pixley ka Seme District municipalities. The town with the potential of meeting the heatwave conditions is Augrabies Falls (Kai !Garib local municipality) in the next two days [Sunday and Monday]."

Mpati added that temperatures for the Northern Cape during the coming week were expected to be hot (32-36°C) to very hot (37-40°C). 

A slight drop in temperatures (from 32-34°C) can be expected from Tuesday. However, no warning or advisory has yet been issued for the coming week.

Gift of the Givers spokesperson Emily Thomas said they've learnt that although there is enough water in Kakamas, the problem is that there aren't enough water tankers to deliver the water to the various JoJo tanks.

"We also visited two patients in the hospital who were being treated for dehydration. We are in discussions with authorities to see about the long-term intervention of drilling boreholes in the area," Thomas added.

On Monday, Minister of Employment and Labour, Thulas Nxesi and the MEC for Agriculture, Environmental Affairs, Rural Development and Land Reform will visit local farms to establish if farmers are adhering to the law.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
northern capembombelahealthweather
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should Dewald Brevis have been included in the Proteas squad for the upcoming England ODI series?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Definitely! He is clearly a superstar, so what are we waiting for?
44% - 1189 votes
Not yet! Brevis needs to spend some time playing domestic cricket first.
13% - 348 votes
Who is Dewald Brevis?
43% - 1159 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022

30 Dec 2022

PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India

31 Dec 2022

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.12
+0.8%
Rand - Pound
21.20
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
18.62
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.92
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Platinum
1,043.31
+0.1%
Palladium
1,726.89
-0.6%
Gold
1,926.20
0.0%
Silver
23.94
0.0%
Brent Crude
87.63
+1.7%
Top 40
73,193
-0.2%
All Share
79,270
-0.3%
Resource 10
78,250
-0.5%
Industrial 25
100,318
-0.2%
Financial 15
16,010
-0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
WATCH | Cape Town school reclaims field once filled with trash, drug activity

20 Jan

WATCH | Cape Town school reclaims field once filled with trash, drug activity
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
‘Blue’ the seal returns to the ocean after week of recovery

18 Jan

‘Blue’ the seal returns to the ocean after week of recovery
First batch of rehabilitated African penguins released for 2023

18 Jan

First batch of rehabilitated African penguins released for 2023
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: 3 steps to embracing business transformation

18 Jan

WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: 3 steps to embracing business transformation
SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling...

13 Jan

SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling cocktails
Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access...

13 Jan

Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access Awesome’ hotspot
4 benefits of choosing specialised and focused skills training courses over...

09 Jan

4 benefits of choosing specialised and focused skills training courses over traditional tertiary education
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23016.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo