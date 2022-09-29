'We will be acquitted' - 2 EMPD officers accused of murder tell court

Two Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department officers believe the State doesn't have a case against them.

The pair and five other officers are accused of killing one person and injuring another.

The two officers claimed they were conducting an intelligence-driven operation when the incident occurred.

Two of seven Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) officers accused of murder and attempted murder believe the State's case against them is weak.



Nkululeko Walter Mtetwa, 36, Daniel Eric van Wyk, 39, Laurens Daniel Venter, 49, Gideon Johannes Myburg, 60, Justin Sibusiso Ncube, 50, Thamodhran Pillay, 50, and Eugene Phillip Raubenheimer, 62, brought bail applications in the Tsakane Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

Van Wyk and Mtetwa told the court, in their affidavits prepared by defence lawyer advocate Marius van Wyngaard, that they intend pleading not guilty.

The seven men are attached to the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) tracing unit.

Van Wyk and Mtetwa said they reported for duty on 8 September, together with their five colleagues.

The unit was following information supplied by an informant, the men claimed.

They searched two houses in Tsakane but came up empty handed.

They then headed to a house in the Langaville section of Tsakane, where a commotion erupted between Mtetwa and an armed man.

Mtetwa claimed that the man wanted to disarm him, and a struggle ensued.

A first gunshot went off, and Mtetwa claimed that he fell to the ground.

Using his service firearm, Mtetwa said he fired a shot, and the suspect dropped his gun. The weapon was later confiscated.

The officers then discussed whether to pursue the man after he fled or go to the Tsakane police station.

"As we drove out of the area, we were stopped by unruly people travelling in a white Toyota Corolla. We told them they should go to the police station to lodge their complaint.

Mtetwa said:

As we were driving, the [people] appeared intoxicated with alcohol and were aggressive. [They] stopped us again. We then drove to the police station where we opened a case of attempted murder and attempted robbery.

He continued that at the police station, the same group caused a commotion in the charge office.

Mtetwa and Van Wyk said standards and integrity unit members visited the scene and later found out that the suspect was in the hospital with a bullet wound.

The next day, the seven men were called to the Tsakane police station to consult with Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) investigators.

They were all arrested on 10 September and accused of killing a 19-year-old man and injuring a 29-year-old man during their operation at Langaville.

Van Wyk and Mtetwa claimed that the State doesn't have a prima facie case against them.

They added that their release on bail would pose no threat to society.

"I understand that charges against me are serious. I will abide by bail conditions and not evade trial. Investigations of such cases take a long time to conclude. I will be acquitted at the end of the trial. The State doesn't have a strong case against me," Van Wyk said in his affidavit.

The seven men are facing charges of murder, attempted murder, and defeating the ends of justice.

The hearing continues.