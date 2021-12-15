26m ago

We will defend Zuma like the last time - former president's ally on court ruling he return to prison

  • A Jacob Zuma ally says the former president should approach a higher court after the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria ruled that the former president should go back to prison.
  • The ruling came after former national commissioner of correctional services Arthur Fraser placed Zuma on medical parole.
  • Zuma supporters say they will put their bodies on the line to prevent Zuma from going back to prison.

A staunch Jacob Zuma ally has denounced the ruling of the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria instructing the former head of state to go back to prison, saying his supporters will put their bodies on the line in his defence.

Nkosentsha Shezi, a close Zuma ally and radical economic transformation (RET) group leader, vowed to defend the former president.

Shezi said:

I cannot predict what will happen, but I can promise you that I, together with my comrades, will defend Zuma. And even the last time, it was his choice to go to prison and bypass us. I hope he will not do that because we will forever be ready, even if it means dying in defence of our ideals, we will do so.

On Wednesday, the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria ruled that former national commissioner of correctional services Arthur Fraser's decision to place Zuma on medical parole was unlawful – and ordered that he return to jail.

The Constitutional Court had earlier sentenced Zuma to 15 months' imprisonment for contempt of court.

Jacob Zuma medical parole unlawful, he should go back to jail - court

Shezi said they were unsurprised by the ruling and denounced South African courts. He claimed the courts were manipulated, despite there being no proof of his claims.

"We know president Zuma is not just an individual in isolation of the political climate of SA. He has been ideologically at loggerheads with the current President Cyril Ramaphosa, to whom the courts have stopped at nothing in doing all sorts of favours, to the extent of manipulating the law, if not breaking it," he claimed.

Nkosentsha Shezi, a Durban funeral parlour owner, has become the face of radical organisations that have entered KZN politics to fill the vacuum created by ANC infighting.
Clive Ndou

He said Zuma will likely fight the ruling in a higher court.

"I think the president should fight it up till the Constitutional Court itself. Not that I am expecting a different result because these courts have proven to be acting not without external influence," he added.

Shezi said he hoped a legal solution was found, else there would be "political turmoil".

He said:

It is a sad day. In fact, the masses of our people will definitely respond. I hope we will find a legal means of solving this problem. We cannot afford another political turmoil in this country.

"We need to build our country, remove corrupt leaders and take back the country on to a trajectory that will be prosperous for the African majority," he added.

Asked whether tensions would flare up should Zuma go back to jail, Shezi said he did.

"I guarantee that, like we did previously, we will defend Zuma. I'm one of the people who were there at his house when he decided to go to prison. We were ready to defend him then, we were ready to offer our bodies as a sacrifice or build a peaceful resistance around him so nobody [would dare to] touch him," he said.

