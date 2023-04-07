'We will die from heartbreak': Family of murdered Western Cape woman laments case delays

The family of murdered Western Cape woman Siphokazi Booi is dissatisfied with the postponements in the case of the man accused of her murder.

Booi was killed, and her body was burnt beyond recognition in 2021. Her boyfriend was arrested and charged with murder and assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He hasn't been sentenced. He appeared in court on Thursday, but the case was postponed for the appointment of an independent attorney.

Lamenting "endless postponements" in the case, the family of Siphokazi Booi, whose charred body was found in Paarl in 2021, are waiting for closure.



Booi's then-boyfriend, Sithobele Qebe, accused of her murder and a charge of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, appeared in the Paarl Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

The case was postponed to 30 May to allow the accused to appoint an attorney, according to Western Cape National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila.

He allegedly killed Booi and burnt her body beyond recognition in September 2021.

Her charred remains were found on a dumpsite a few metres from his shack in White City, Mbekweni.

Booi's aunt, Nontando, told News24 the family wanted closure and healing, and was unhappy about the "endless postponements" in the case.

She said two of Booi's family members died in 2021 and 2022 and added that she believed they had died due to heartbreak.

We feel like this case is treated as a joke. They have been postponing it since 2021. By now, it's like he didn't do anything. Two family members have died from heartbreak, and we fear we will also die from heartbreak. They must sentence him so we can get closure. It hurts us to see him because we couldn't see Siphokazi as she was burnt beyond recognition.

Angry residents and Uthuso Community for Change members picketed outside the court where Qebe appeared, demanding that the case be finalised and that Qebe be sentenced.



Movement leader Dumisani Mziki told News24 that the community had signed a memorandum and petition detailing its demands and handed it over to the NPA and regional court.

"[Qebe] has been changing lawyers since 2021, and they have been postponing for that reason. We will meet the head of justice in Cape Town and the NPA before 30 May regarding this case. They have failed us. Her family members have died from trauma. They used to collapse in court," he said.

Responding to the protest, Ntabazalila told News24 he didn't know the contents of the memorandum.

He said:

I'm aware of the protesters who were in court. Unfortunately, I do not have more information on what the protest was about or the contents of a memorandum they have left at the court.

Ntabazalila previously told News24 Qebe allegedly committed the murder while he was out on bail for allegedly assaulting Booi a month before.



Mziki said Booi's murder could have been avoided had the State denied him bail.

"We want victims of gender-based violence to be free. We want women and children to be free," he added.



