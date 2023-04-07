45m ago

Share

'We will die from heartbreak': Family of murdered Western Cape woman laments case delays

accreditation
Cebelihle Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Angry residents and Uthuso Community for Change members picketed outside the court where Qebe appeared, demanding his sentencing.
Angry residents and Uthuso Community for Change members picketed outside the court where Qebe appeared, demanding his sentencing.
Dumisani Mziki
  • The family of murdered Western Cape woman Siphokazi Booi is dissatisfied with the postponements in the case of the man accused of her murder.
  • Booi was killed, and her body was burnt beyond recognition in 2021. Her boyfriend was arrested and charged with murder and assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm.
  • He hasn't been sentenced. He appeared in court on Thursday, but the case was postponed for the appointment of an independent attorney.

Lamenting "endless postponements" in the case, the family of Siphokazi Booi, whose charred body was found in Paarl in 2021, are waiting for closure.

Booi's then-boyfriend, Sithobele Qebe, accused of her murder and a charge of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, appeared in the Paarl Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

The case was postponed to 30 May to allow the accused to appoint an attorney, according to Western Cape National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila.

He allegedly killed Booi and burnt her body beyond recognition in September 2021.

Her charred remains were found on a dumpsite a few metres from his shack in White City, Mbekweni.

READ | Wife of alleged Mpumalanga rhino-poaching kingpin shot dead days after his murder

Booi's aunt, Nontando, told News24 the family wanted closure and healing, and was unhappy about the "endless postponements" in the case.

She said two of Booi's family members died in 2021 and 2022 and added that she believed they had died due to heartbreak.

We feel like this case is treated as a joke. They have been postponing it since 2021. By now, it's like he didn't do anything. Two family members have died from heartbreak, and we fear we will also die from heartbreak. They must sentence him so we can get closure. It hurts us to see him because we couldn't see Siphokazi as she was burnt beyond recognition.

Angry residents and Uthuso Community for Change members picketed outside the court where Qebe appeared, demanding that the case be finalised and that Qebe be sentenced.

Movement leader Dumisani Mziki told News24 that the community had signed a memorandum and petition detailing its demands and handed it over to the NPA and regional court.

How safe is your neighbourhood? Find out by using News24's CrimeCheck

"[Qebe] has been changing lawyers since 2021, and they have been postponing for that reason. We will meet the head of justice in Cape Town and the NPA before 30 May regarding this case. They have failed us. Her family members have died from trauma. They used to collapse in court," he said.

Responding to the protest, Ntabazalila told News24 he didn't know the contents of the memorandum.

He said: 

I'm aware of the protesters who were in court. Unfortunately, I do not have more information on what the protest was about or the contents of a memorandum they have left at the court.

Ntabazalila previously told News24 Qebe allegedly committed the murder while he was out on bail for allegedly assaulting Booi a month before.

Mziki said Booi's murder could have been avoided had the State denied him bail. 

"We want victims of gender-based violence to be free. We want women and children to be free," he added.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
npaeric ntabazalilawestern capepaarlcrime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think the DA’s proposed 'moonshot pact' stands a chance in the 2024 general elections?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, there’s too much ego in coalition politics
52% - 1141 votes
Yes, it’s their best shot at ousting the ANC
48% - 1060 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Could Eskom's Treasury exemptions be a gateway for more corruption?

04 Apr

LISTEN | Could Eskom's Treasury exemptions be a gateway for more corruption?
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.26
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
22.63
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
19.94
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.19
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.4%
Platinum
1,007.43
0.0%
Palladium
1,466.32
0.0%
Gold
2,007.79
+0.0%
Silver
24.97
-0.1%
Brent Crude
85.12
+0.2%
Top 40
71,379
0.0%
All Share
77,114
0.0%
Resource 10
68,515
0.0%
Industrial 25
103,070
0.0%
Financial 15
15,748
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'We need to cook more...to alleviate poverty': Western Cape soup kitchen appeals...

05 Apr

'We need to cook more...to alleviate poverty': Western Cape soup kitchen appeals for donations
Meet woman breathing life into home for abandoned babies, one birthday at a time

04 Apr

Meet woman breathing life into home for abandoned babies, one birthday at a time
Roll over Beethoven! Meet the Benoni law graduate who sings and reads to animals...

04 Apr

Roll over Beethoven! Meet the Benoni law graduate who sings and reads to animals at SPCA every day
Garden project to promote peace in Kensington informal settlement

04 Apr

Garden project to promote peace in Kensington informal settlement
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
What’s changing and staying the same for the 2023/24 Tax Year

05 Apr

What’s changing and staying the same for the 2023/24 Tax Year
WATCH: The tax highlights you missed at the 2023 Budget Speech

03 Apr

WATCH: The tax highlights you missed at the 2023 Budget Speech
How Speedbreaker the racehorse is breaking speed limits in Jozi

31 Mar

How Speedbreaker the racehorse is breaking speed limits in Jozi
LISTEN | How remote working, digitisation and upskilling will improve your...

30 Mar

LISTEN | How remote working, digitisation and upskilling will improve your business growth
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23089.13) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo