2h ago

add bookmark

'We will kill them', residents vow as accused ex-cop in Soweto tavern shooting is granted bail

accreditation
Ntwaagae Seleka
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
An angry crowd attempted to storm the courtroom where suspects appeared in connection with the mass shooting at Mdlalose Tavern in Nomzamo Park, Soweto.
An angry crowd attempted to storm the courtroom where suspects appeared in connection with the mass shooting at Mdlalose Tavern in Nomzamo Park, Soweto.
PHOTO: Ntwaagae Seleka/News24
  • Residents of Nomzamo Park have vowed to avenge the victims of the Mdlalose Tavern massacre.
  • A community representative said residents would kill those linked to the massacre if they were granted bail.
  • The Johannesburg Magistrate's Court later granted one of the accused R35 000 bail.

"We will kill them with our own hands like they killed our children. We won't hesitate to do that".

An emotional Zwelibanzi Nzimande, 61, sent a stern warning in the packed Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Monday, vowing to avenge the 16 victims of the Mdlalose Tavern massacre.

Testifying on the stand, Nzimande, a father of one of the victims, told Magistrate AW Morton that the community of Nomzamo Park in Orlando East, Soweto, was angered by the senseless killings.

How safe is your neighbourhood? Find out by using News24's CrimeCheck

During the bail application of one of the six accused, a former Hawks investigator, Nzimande vowed that residents would take the law into their own hands if bail was granted.

"I represent the grieving community of Nomzamo Park. Without fear and favour, as families or community, should they be granted bail, we will take the law into our hands. Had the court officials [been] present when the massacre occurred, they would agree," he said.

Nzimande added: "The way they were killed. I can't say they were killed like dogs because I've never seen them die that way. We are angered by the sight of their bodies on the floor and how they were assassinated."

He said that had the presiding magistrate witnessed what they did, he would not have entertained the former officer's bail application.

Nzimande said:

Coming to this court opens our painful wounds.

"We are emphasising that the accused must not be granted bail."

The matter was moved from the Orlando Magistrate's Court to Johannesburg last week after the police received information that Nomzamo Park residents planned to attack the building and the nearby Orlando police station.

However, the residents were not deterred on Monday and continued protesting, wielding weapons outside the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court.

READ | Bullets in Belfast: Small town engulfed in a war over mining tenders

Later on Monday, Morton granted the ex-policeman R35 000 bail in absentia after he was admitted to a prison hospital.

Last week, the court heard that the man suffered a mild stroke in prison and was not receiving the correct medication.

Morton ordered the applicant to report to the Klerksdorp police station every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

Morton said:

Nzimande was emotional and had lost a family member. Society is still shocked by the incident. I am sending my condolences to the family members [of the deceased]. The court must maintain law and order.

"The court must look at the interest of society and the applicant's circumstances to see if the bail should be granted. It remains the court's duty to assess the merits of the bail application. The court mustn't be emotional."

The magistrate said there was no evidence linking the officer to the case.

"The State must prove the guilt of the accused beyond a reasonable doubt. He is not a flight risk. There is no evidence he will intimidate witnesses. He doesn't stay in Gauteng," said Morton.

He did not mention the accused's safety in his judgment.

The case was postponed to 12 June.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gautengjohannesburgshootingscrimecrime and courts
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
After his success in leading Sunrisers EC to SA20 glory, should Aiden Markram be given the Proteas T20 captaincy?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes! He is ready.
33% - 2405 votes
No! In Bavuma we trust.
56% - 4041 votes
I'd give it to somebody else.
11% - 773 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN LIVE | News24 On Air

14 Feb

LISTEN LIVE | News24 On Air
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.14
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
21.79
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
19.35
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.50
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.1%
Platinum
924.77
+0.0%
Palladium
1,497.57
+0.6%
Gold
1,838.77
-0.1%
Silver
21.72
-0.5%
Brent Crude
84.07
+1.3%
Top 40
73,787
0.0%
All Share
79,829
0.0%
Resource 10
72,700
0.0%
Industrial 25
105,310
0.0%
Financial 15
16,276
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
PICS | 'I'm a winning gogo': Khayelitsha woman's chicken earns her Western Cape...

18 Feb

PICS | 'I'm a winning gogo': Khayelitsha woman's chicken earns her Western Cape Champion Tavern Chef title
Traversing the globe, sharing life’s teachings

15 Feb

Traversing the globe, sharing life’s teachings
'I don’t even know about my leg when I’m in the pool': Courageous young amputee...

15 Feb

'I don’t even know about my leg when I’m in the pool': Courageous young amputee finds freedom in water
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Stay connected even in the dark – here’s how to set up the ideal loadshed-proof...

20 Feb

Stay connected even in the dark – here’s how to set up the ideal loadshed-proof movie date
WATCH: Does the taxman need to know about your side hustle?

20 Feb

WATCH: Does the taxman need to know about your side hustle?
New HUAWEI Mate50 Pro showcases cutting edge, ultra-durable Kunlun Glass for all...

20 Feb

New HUAWEI Mate50 Pro showcases cutting edge, ultra-durable Kunlun Glass for all your adventures
WATCH | Missed payroll? Here's how to get back on track

16 Feb

WATCH | Missed payroll? Here's how to get back on track
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23045.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo