'We will kill them', residents vow as accused ex-cop in Soweto tavern shooting is granted bail

Residents of Nomzamo Park have vowed to avenge the victims of the Mdlalose Tavern massacre.

A community representative said residents would kill those linked to the massacre if they were granted bail.

The Johannesburg Magistrate's Court later granted one of the accused R35 000 bail.

"We will kill them with our own hands like they killed our children. We won't hesitate to do that".

An emotional Zwelibanzi Nzimande, 61, sent a stern warning in the packed Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Monday, vowing to avenge the 16 victims of the Mdlalose Tavern massacre.

Testifying on the stand, Nzimande, a father of one of the victims, told Magistrate AW Morton that the community of Nomzamo Park in Orlando East, Soweto, was angered by the senseless killings.

During the bail application of one of the six accused, a former Hawks investigator, Nzimande vowed that residents would take the law into their own hands if bail was granted.

"I represent the grieving community of Nomzamo Park. Without fear and favour, as families or community, should they be granted bail, we will take the law into our hands. Had the court officials [been] present when the massacre occurred, they would agree," he said.

Nzimande added: "The way they were killed. I can't say they were killed like dogs because I've never seen them die that way. We are angered by the sight of their bodies on the floor and how they were assassinated."

He said that had the presiding magistrate witnessed what they did, he would not have entertained the former officer's bail application.

Nzimande said:

Coming to this court opens our painful wounds.

"We are emphasising that the accused must not be granted bail."

The matter was moved from the Orlando Magistrate's Court to Johannesburg last week after the police received information that Nomzamo Park residents planned to attack the building and the nearby Orlando police station.

However, the residents were not deterred on Monday and continued protesting, wielding weapons outside the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court.

Later on Monday, Morton granted the ex-policeman R35 000 bail in absentia after he was admitted to a prison hospital.

Last week, the court heard that the man suffered a mild stroke in prison and was not receiving the correct medication.

Morton ordered the applicant to report to the Klerksdorp police station every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

Morton said:

Nzimande was emotional and had lost a family member. Society is still shocked by the incident. I am sending my condolences to the family members [of the deceased]. The court must maintain law and order.

"The court must look at the interest of society and the applicant's circumstances to see if the bail should be granted. It remains the court's duty to assess the merits of the bail application. The court mustn't be emotional."

The magistrate said there was no evidence linking the officer to the case.

"The State must prove the guilt of the accused beyond a reasonable doubt. He is not a flight risk. There is no evidence he will intimidate witnesses. He doesn't stay in Gauteng," said Morton.

He did not mention the accused's safety in his judgment.

The case was postponed to 12 June.