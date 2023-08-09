4m ago

Share

'We will miss him': Family, friends pay tribute to Malawian man who died in Joburg blast

accreditation
Cebelihle Bhengu
Dominiko 'Dumisane' Josephy died after a taxi fell on him during the explosion in the Joburg CBD.
Dominiko 'Dumisane' Josephy died after a taxi fell on him during the explosion in the Joburg CBD.
Supplied
  • The Malawian man who died during the gas explosion in Johannesburg's city centre will be repatriated.
  • Dominiko Josephy's family and friends gathered in the city centre to pay tribute to him at a memorial service.
  • His brother, Zikiel Paul, told News24 the family would have closure once he is buried.

Family, friends and colleagues of Dominiko Josephy, known as Joseph Dumisane, gathered in Anderson Street in the Johannesburg city centre on Tuesday, about one kilometre away from the scene where he had drawn his last breath.

It was the scene of the recent gas explosion in the city which left 48 people injured and hospitalised.

Dumisane, from Chikwawa, Malawi, was a street trader who sold shoes on the corner of Loveday and Lilian Ngoyi Streets

He ended up underneath the wreckage of a minibus taxi which had overturned during the explosion.

At the memorial service, friends recounted calling him on the evening of the explosion, only to learn hours later that he had died.

Attendees sang Catholic hymns and prayed in the Malawian Chewa language.

"He left us unexpectedly, and we will miss him. Life without him will not be the same. His absence will be felt across the streets of the city centre," his brother, Zikiel Paul, told News24.

Paul, who also runs a business in the city centre, said Dumisane's body would make a 28-hour journey home to Malawi on Wednesday morning.

"They will travel by road, which means they will arrive on Friday. The family is waiting and will bury him immediately after his arrival," he said.

Paul will not attend his brother's funeral because he needs to take care of his business in the inner city centre.

"I can't leave now because no one else is left to take care of the business. I will go home another time, but not for the funeral," he said.

Paul previously told News24 that Dumisane's friends donated money so that he could be repatriated.

On Tuesday afternoon, he said he was happy that their family would find closure.

"They did not believe he died until they started seeing news reports. Now that they will bury him, they will find some peace," he said.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
city of joburggautengjohannesburgjoburg explosion
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What is one area that you think is key to unlocking the empowerment of South Africa women?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Ensuring equal pay
19% - 43 votes
Putting an end to GBV
33% - 76 votes
Boosting job creation
38% - 86 votes
Easing the burden of care
3% - 8 votes
Upholding reproductive justice
7% - 16 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead

08 Aug

LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead
LISTEN | Forever yena: SA's Bonnie & Clyde, Magudumana and Bester, appear in court together

08 Aug

LISTEN | Forever yena: SA's Bonnie & Clyde, Magudumana and Bester, appear in court together
LISTEN | Roads closed, commuters stranded as Cape Town taxi strike mayhem hits hard

07 Aug

LISTEN | Roads closed, commuters stranded as Cape Town taxi strike mayhem hits hard
LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar

23 Jul

LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar
LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New...

19 Jul

LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New Zealand
LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?

18 Jul

LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.88
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
24.09
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
20.72
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.38
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.1%
Platinum
905.30
-1.1%
Palladium
1,230.64
-0.4%
Gold
1,931.26
+0.3%
Silver
22.90
+0.5%
Brent Crude
86.17
+1.0%
Top 40
71,341
0.0%
All Share
76,837
0.0%
Resource 10
60,048
0.0%
Industrial 25
106,461
0.0%
Financial 15
17,277
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope...

03 Aug

'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope for the deaf
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela...

16 Jul

Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela Foundation
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | How the MacBook Pro M1 is helping to restore Kwandwe reserve's ecosystem...

02 Aug

WATCH | How the MacBook Pro M1 is helping to restore Kwandwe reserve's ecosystem to its full glory
WATCH | 3 ways businesses are protecting your data from cybersecurity risks

01 Aug

WATCH | 3 ways businesses are protecting your data from cybersecurity risks
Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues

28 Jul

Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues
Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle

26 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23215.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo