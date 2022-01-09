'We will not co-govern with criminals' - Cele at funeral of murdered cop

57m ago

The funeral of Colonel Beauty Marivate, who was killed in the line of duty. (SA Police Service via Twitter)
  • Colonel Beauty Marivate was killed during a shootout with suspected robbers in Mpumalanga.
  • Eight people have since been arrested and charged with her murder.
  • Marivate was a station commander with over 30 years experience.

Police Minister Bheki Cele has called for collective outrage from society following the murder of a Mpumalanga police officer in the line of duty. 

"This killing must anger all of us as a nation, and it is through our collective condemnation of such cruel acts that communities can know the dangers of harbouring criminals who won't hesitate to get rid of the very same people that protect and serve them. On the same breath, police must also respond decisively to these callous acts and ensure the death of one of their own is never in vain.

"Colonel Marivate was a skilled investigator who championed social justice, so it's important that all of those thugs who robbed this community of a leader are found," said Cele. 

ALSO READ | Off duty police officer killed in Pinetown

He was speaking at the funeral of Colonel Beauty Marivate at Elukwatini stadium in Mpumalanga on Sunday. The station commander was killed in the line of duty in December after responding to a business robbery call.

When the 55-year-old arrived at the scene, the alleged robbers opened fire on her. Marivate was rushed to the hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. 

"We will simply not co-govern with criminals; the president has made it clear that the life of criminals must be made hard, and these words have re-energised the SAPS and strengthened our resolve to make life miserable for criminals. However, police can't do this alone. The men and women in blue who each day put their lives on the line to ensure our safety need you to be their eyes and ears on the ground.

"It is through such active and consistent community policing partnerships that criminals can wake up to the reality that crime doesn't pay, but will instead land them in jail or in an early grave," said Cele. 

Marivate worked for SAPS for over 30 years and left behind four children and nine grandchildren. Meanwhile, eight people had since been arrested and charged with her murder. 

