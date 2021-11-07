31m ago

'We will not enter into coalitions with the ANC' - IFP

Cebelihle Mthethwa
A supporter during an IFP rally in Durban.

Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images
  • The IFP will not be entering into coalitions with the ANC.
  • The IFP won 10 municipalities in KwaZulu-Natal.
  • Party founder Mangosuthu Buthelezi said he was proud to see the IFP taking forward its legacy of leadership integrity. 

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) says it will not be entering into coalitions with the ANC in municipalities in KwaZulu-Natal.

The party's president, Velenkosini Hlabisa, confirmed this during a media briefing on Sunday.

"The ANC has not been honest with us in the past. They have let down people of South Africa and the voters clearly expressed themselves when it comes to the ANC," said Hlabisa.

He added that they would not enter into coalitions for the sake of a coalition.

The IFP achieved a majority in 10 municipalities following the local government elections on 1 November. Party founder Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi thanked the voters for trusting the IFP.

"While some of the votes we received are clearly from people who have identified the IFP as the solution for our country's present crisis, many of the votes represent people who have walked with the IFP for decades," he said.

The comeback kids

He added that the IFP gained 112 additional seats clearly indicated the party was on an upward trajectory.

"But this is not a surprise. Already in 2019, the IFP was placed on a strong upward trajectory, after which we continued to win by-election after by-election. We were called 'the comeback kids' and everyone expected the IFP to do well in 2021."

Buthelezi said he was incredibly proud to see the IFP taking forward its legacy of leadership integrity. 

"It is a source of great satisfaction to me to know that the IFP remains strong, and uncompromising on its principles. It is really a vindication of the careful path we have walked to transition from the IFP's first chapters, to the maturing of a party that constantly punches above its weight," he said.

He said that the deterioration in the country's governance and well-being had only served to emphasise the IFP as a champion of integrity. 

The IFP added that it filled a very specific need in the present body politic: the need for trustworthy leaders.

