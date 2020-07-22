1h ago

We will not prioritise schools that are destroyed - Western Cape education MEC

Cebelihle Mthethwa
Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schafer.
Deon Raath, Rapport
  • Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schafer said the department will not prioritise schools, which are destroyed, over those that have been patiently waiting for facilities after two schools were torched in Cape Town.
  • Schafer said these disgraceful acts of thuggery will do even more harm to children's education at a time when teaching and learning is already difficult.  
  • The department's budget has been slashed yet again, and other schools and areas have been patiently waiting for halls and schools, respectively.

On Monday, a Grade 5 classroom and the library at Marconi Beam Primary in Dunoon were torched.  

It is believed a group of people entered the school premises and set the school building alight. On Tuesday night, Sinenjongo High School's hall was also set alight by unknown people in Joe Slovo. 

Schafer condemned the destruction of schools in Dunoon and Joe Slovo in the last two days. 

"We will not prioritise schools that are destroyed over others that have been patiently waiting for facilities. This destruction must stop".

She said these "disgraceful acts of thuggery will do even more harm to the children's education at a time when teaching and learning is already difficult".

The department said it could not say at this point when the damaged buildings would be replaced.

"The department's budget has just been slashed again, and other schools and areas have been waiting patiently for a long time to receive halls and schools, respectively," added Schafer. 

A case of arson is currently under investigation and no arrests have been made yet. 

