'We will put you under administration' - Gauteng Transport MEC warns taxi bosses after bus torched

Gauteng's Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure MEC has called on taxi operators to accept competition and not threaten commuters wishing to use alternative transport.

A bus was torched in Sebokeng on Tuesday.

The bus company involved suspended its services following the incident.

Gauteng Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure MEC Jacob Mamabolo has condemned ongoing incidents of violence which resulted in a bus being set alight in Sebokeng, south of Johannesburg.

Mamabolo said preliminary investigations showed that an Ipelegeng bus driver was allegedly attacked by occupants of four taxis and two private vehicles in Zone 12 on Tuesday.

The MEC has called on law enforcement agencies to prioritise the arrests of those behind the attacks

"We are deeply worried that if the perpetrators of this incident are not brought to book, we might see a surge in torching of other public transport modes of transport, something that has the potential to destabilise the province," Mamabolo said.

The bus company has since stopped operations affecting over 3 500 commuters from Orange Farm, Evaton, Sebokeng, Meyerton and Bophelong in the Sedibeng district municipality, the department said.

Assist

Addressing Sedibeng taxi operators, where the department was launching taxi rank Covid-19 support committees, Mamabolo encouraged the taxi leadership in the area to isolate those involved in crime and assist law enforcement officials with arrests.

He said taxi operators must appreciate competition in the sector and could not force commuters to use their services.

The APP will assist Taxi managers, Marshalls to report daily the number of vehicles disinfected, passengers sanitized, and whether the loading capacity was complied with, if passengers were wearing masks, @GPDRT_ @SA_Taxis @Mooivaalmedia pic.twitter.com/yCvGmlajoW — ???? Sedibeng District Municipality (@SedibengDM) July 22, 2020

"Violence and destruction of property will never resolve challenges as they only serve to inconvenience other operators and put the lives of commuters in danger.

"The torching of the bus and intimidation of bus operators clearly shows a total disregard for the rule of law. This should never be tolerated and those involved have clearly crossed the line. We will ensure that the rule of law prevails and triumphs over the rule of the barrel of the gun," the MEC said.

Mamabolo also visited the Ipelegeng Transport Trust bus depot where he encouraged the company to resume operations on Thursday.

"We will not be intimidated by taxi warlords. Taxi associations and their leadership should renounce the violence and stop intimidating and putting the lives of commuters in danger. If allegations that taxi operators have a hand in this are proven to be true, we will not hesitate to put the associations involved under administration."