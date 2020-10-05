15m ago

add bookmark

We will rape your kids, 9 attackers tell farmer

Riaan Grobler
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Nine men reportedly threatened to rape a farmer's children.
Nine men reportedly threatened to rape a farmer's children.
iStock
  • A gang of nine men allegedly threatened to rape a farmer's children if he didn't cooperate.
  • The children, three girls and a boy, are aged between 6 and 18.
  • The attackers are still on the loose.

A gang of nine attackers allegedly threatened to rape a Gauteng farmer's young children if he didn't cooperate and give them what they wanted.

According to Netwerk24, Paul da Cruz, his wife and four children – three girls and one boy aged between 6 and 18 – were attacked on their farm in Westonaria in Gauteng on Friday morning.

Da Cruz reportedly said his children and his wife were directly threatened with rape and he wanted them to undergo trauma counselling as soon as possible.

On Saturday, one of his daughters reportedly asked him what it would look like if she were shot in the head.

Netwerk24 reports that several firearms as well as laptops were stolen during the attack. Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Peter Masooa confirmed the incident.

READ | Cele: Farm murders not a priority crime, but police doing all it can to prevent attacks

The nine attackers fled in two vehicles and are still on the loose.

In a separate incident, two men were arrested on Saturday in connection with the murder of Free State farm manager Brendin Horner.

The 21-year-old farm manager of De Rots was found dead in an open space in Paul Roux around 06:30 on Friday. He had been murdered and tied, with a rope around his neck, to a pole. He had serious injuries to his head and face. A knife was found near the scene.

The two alleged perpetrators, aged 32 and 43, will appear in the Senekal Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

On Friday, three men appeared in the Delmas Magistrate's Court in connection with the murder of Chantel Kershaw, 44, a local farmer.

Two of the men allegedly attacked Kershaw, who was screaming for help, strangled her to death and went to the house, where they assaulted Kershaw's mother with a firearm. The attackers allegedly stole the victims' belongings and locked a female employee in the bathroom before fleeing the scene in the family's white Chevrolet bakkie.

A man who worked for Kershaw, and who was allegedly also attacked, was later arrested for his alleged involvement in the murder.

- Compiled by Riaan Grobler

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

Related Links
Brendin Horner murder: Two men arrested after Free State farm manager killed, tied to pole
Three caught after woman strangled in Delmas farm attack
Three in serious condition after Western Cape farm attack
Read more on:
gautengjohannesburgcrimefarm attacks
Lottery
One player scoops Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Would you like to see the Springboks participate in this year’s Rugby Championship?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Absolutely! SA Rugby needs the money and the players need game time at the highest level
40% - 234 votes
No, the players aren’t Test-ready and will take a hammering
38% - 219 votes
Anything is better that not seeing the Boks in action in 2020
22% - 130 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

6h ago

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep 2020

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission

19 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 1: The Mission
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.39
(+0.34)
ZAR/GBP
21.24
(+0.24)
ZAR/EUR
19.27
(+0.16)
ZAR/AUD
11.78
(+0.29)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.53)
Gold
1899.58
(-0.16)
Silver
23.91
(+0.18)
Platinum
879.00
(-0.40)
Brent Crude
39.13
(0.00)
Palladium
2320.50
(+1.26)
All Share
54338.34
(+0.22)
Top 40
50039.01
(+0.29)
Financial 15
10233.14
(-0.96)
Industrial 25
73496.13
(+0.60)
Resource 10
52739.74
(+0.20)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on...

30 Sep

WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on open-top bus
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's...

07 Sep 2020

FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's rescue efforts
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20274.5) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo