53m ago

add bookmark

WATCH | We won't comply with Ramaphosa's Covid-19 lockdown rules until we get vaccines - Malema

accreditation
Pule Letshwiti-Jones
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • The EFF's Julius Malema says they will take the vaccination delay fight to the streets.
  • The party has promised it will march to South African Health Products Regulatory Authority offices on Friday.
  • Malema was addressing his supporters on Wednesday in Pretoria.

EFF leader Julius Malema says there's still a lot to be done for the youth in South Africa to be "happy". Malema said the youth was drowning in misery faced by many challenges that the government was failing to tackle. 

Malema was speaking outside Uitsig High School in Centurion, Tshwane, where a pupil was allegedly assaulted for wearing EFF regalia for the school's Career Day on 4 June. It later emerged, after enquiries made by News24 to the Gauteng Department of Education that the student was on a seven-day suspension and had violated the school's code of conduct by coming to school.

Despite this coming to light, on Wednesday, the EFF members showed up in their numbers at the school to commemorate the June 16 Soweto youth uprising. 

Malema said:

The unemployed youth of South Africa needs jobs. [Lockdown] level 3 will not give them jobs. Gatherings will not give them jobs. What will give them jobs is a vaccine and the opening of a country. So that they can go hunting [for jobs]. We are excluded from the economy.

The party slammed President Cyril Ramaphosa for not being clear on the vaccination rollout programme. He said it was concerning that the government still hadn't prioritised essential workers to be vaccinated.

"Police are not vaccinated. There's no plan to vaccinate teachers who deal with millions of children everyday. Frontline workers... those people are in danger. The nurses, the doctors and all those who work in hospitals those who were told they are a priority till today they are still struggling to vaccinate," he said.

Malema said the party would not listen to what Ramaphosa had to say, nor adhere to the lockdown restrictions that were imposed under lockdown Level 3.

On Tuesday, Ramaphosa announced new restrictions that would be imposed as the country moved to Level 3, which included controlling the number of people who attend indoor and outdoor gatherings.

FULL SPEECH | Ramaphosa moves SA to Level 3, with tougher restrictions on curfew, gatherings

"No one is going to stop us. No lockdown nonsense regulations are going to stop us," Malema told the crowd.

He said they would no longer listen to anything Ramaphosa had to say about the virus or comply with any of government's imposed lockdown regulations "until he gives us vaccines".

Malema said it would confront the government head-on, as the party believed it was turning a blind eye to issues faced by the country.

The EFF said it would march to the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority on Friday to raise its concerns. Malema said, if they did not get a response from the regulatory authority, they would stage sleep-ins at the home of the organisation's CEO.

"It is personal like that. There will be sleep-ins there until vaccine is provided by the government."

According to the World Health Organisation's most recent stats, there are currently 176 156 662 million confirmed cases of Covid-19, while 3 815 486 million people have died from the virus.

A total of 2 310,082 345 million people have been vaccinated globally, so far.

In South Africa, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said that the total number of cases in the country was currently sitting at 1 761 066 million people, while 58 087 people had died from the virus, News24 reported.

A total of 1 871 987 vaccines have been administered in the country, so far.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
effjulius malemapoliticsyouth daycoronavirus
Lottery
R213k for two Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When and why would you have your or your partner's sperm count checked?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
That's an unnecessary procedure
16% - 696 votes
As soon as we decide to start a family
7% - 306 votes
Only if we're struggling to conceive
76% - 3236 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fate hangs in the balance

12 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's fate hangs in the balance
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 5 - Southern Africa's assassinations crisis

10 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 5 - Southern Africa's assassinations crisis
PODCAST | The Story: Pressure mounts on Zweli Mkhize amid Covid-19 corruption scandal

05 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Pressure mounts on Zweli Mkhize amid Covid-19 corruption scandal
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 4: The disturbing role of SA's taxi industry in assassinations

03 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 4: The disturbing role of SA's taxi industry in assassinations
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 3 - The curious case of Vusi 'Khekhe' Mathibela

27 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 3 - The curious case of Vusi 'Khekhe' Mathibela
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana

01 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana
view
Rand - Dollar
13.77
+0.0%
Rand - Pound
19.42
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
16.69
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.61
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,856.52
-0.1%
Silver
27.76
+0.3%
Palladium
2,827.50
+2.5%
Platinum
1,147.50
-0.7%
Brent Crude
73.99
+1.6%
Top 40
61,062
0.0%
All Share
67,311
0.0%
Resource 10
64,119
0.0%
Industrial 25
88,248
0.0%
Financial 15
13,596
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more...

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more employable
Endangered tortoise Agatha does her bit for conservation - 2 eggs at a time

09 Jun

Endangered tortoise Agatha does her bit for conservation - 2 eggs at a time
FEEL GOOD | Activist on a mission to change perceptions about Mitchells Plain and...

08 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Activist on a mission to change perceptions about Mitchells Plain and the Cape Flats
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Tokyo Olympics
Athletes face Olympic ban for violating virus rules in Tokyo

15 Jun

Athletes face Olympic ban for violating virus rules in Tokyo
SA sprint star Simbine storms to Diamond League victory in Italy

11 Jun

SA sprint star Simbine storms to Diamond League victory in Italy
Australia set for Olympic swim trials as 'perverts' row makes waves

11 Jun

Australia set for Olympic swim trials as 'perverts' row makes waves
Tokyo-bound Naveen Daries says SA gymnastics on the rise as she books dream...

11 Jun

Tokyo-bound Naveen Daries says SA gymnastics on the rise as she books dream Olympic spot
PICTURES | Sascoc unveil Team SA kit for Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics

10 Jun

PICTURES | Sascoc unveil Team SA kit for Tokyo Olympics, Paralympics
Caster's Tokyo Olympics bid dealt a huge blow after African Champs cancellation

07 Jun

Caster's Tokyo Olympics bid dealt a huge blow after African Champs cancellation
Bromell clocks world-leading 9.77sec in 100m in Florida

06 Jun

Bromell clocks world-leading 9.77sec in 100m in Florida
Jamaican star Fraser-Pryce becomes second fastest woman in 100m history

05 Jun

Jamaican star Fraser-Pryce becomes second fastest woman in 100m history
Olympic swim champ Chalmers admits Covid-hit Tokyo a 'bit scary'

05 Jun

Olympic swim champ Chalmers admits Covid-hit Tokyo a 'bit scary'
Stedman Gans returns for Blitzboks, eyes Tokyo Olympics berth

04 Jun

Stedman Gans returns for Blitzboks, eyes Tokyo Olympics berth
Olympics chief says cancellation unlikely as 10 000 volunteers quit

03 Jun

Olympics chief says cancellation unlikely as 10 000 volunteers quit
Japanese city of Kurume cancels hosting of Kenyan pre-Olympic training

02 Jun

Japanese city of Kurume cancels hosting of Kenyan pre-Olympic training
SA's new sprint star Shaun Maswanganyi qualifies for double at July's Olympics

31 May

SA's new sprint star Shaun Maswanganyi qualifies for double at July's Olympics
Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics

28 May

Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics
SA cyclist Moolman-Pasio confident Tokyo Olympics will go ahead, aims for 'top...

28 May

SA cyclist Moolman-Pasio confident Tokyo Olympics will go ahead, aims for 'top result'
Japan extends coronavirus emergency until month before Olympics

28 May

Japan extends coronavirus emergency until month before Olympics
Naveen Daries makes SA gymnastics history by qualifying for Tokyo Olympics

27 May

Naveen Daries makes SA gymnastics history by qualifying for Tokyo Olympics
After missing out on Rio 2016, SA Hockey hails Tokyo Olympics inclusion

27 May 2021

After missing out on Rio 2016, SA Hockey hails Tokyo Olympics inclusion
No Wayde, Caster yet in SA Olympic squad, hockey men and women are off to Tokyo

27 May

No Wayde, Caster yet in SA Olympic squad, hockey men and women are off to Tokyo
EXCLUSIVE | SA sprint sensation Akani Simbine on track for Tokyo podium: 'No one...

26 May

EXCLUSIVE | SA sprint sensation Akani Simbine on track for Tokyo podium: 'No one has the upper hand'
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21161.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo