Weather update: High fire danger warning for some areas, but cool to warm Saturday in store

Fine weather.
Fine weather.
News24

A cool to warm Saturday is expected, according to the South African Weather Service, as temperatures hit the mid-20s.

Warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the Dr Beyers Naude local municipality, Inxuba Yethemba local municipality and Enoch Mgijima local municipality.

Watches

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected in places over the Sarah Baartman district municipality and Chris Hani district municipality.

The weather in your province

Gauteng will be partly cloudy and cool, clearing in the evening.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

Mpumalanga will be cloudy across the province in the morning, with fog patches on the highveld and along the escarpment, with early morning drizzle along the northern escarpment. 

It will become partly cloudy and cool from late morning, but fine in the evening. It will be warm in places in the lowveld.

In Limpopo, it will be cloudy across the province in the morning, with fog patches and morning drizzle along the escarpment and the extreme northern parts, becoming partly cloudy and cool from afternoon, but fine in the evening.

The North West will be cloudy, with fog patches in the east at first, otherwise fine and cool.

In the Free State, it will be cloudy, with fog in the north-east at first, otherwise fine and cool.

The eastern parts of the Northern Cape will be fine and cool to warm.

The western parts of the Northern Cape will be fine and cool to warm.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate southerly to south-easterly.

In the Western Cape, there will be morning fog along the western parts of the south coast and adjacent interior, otherwise sunny and cool to warm, becoming partly cloudy along the south coast in the evening.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-westerly to westerly between Cape Agulhas to Plettenberg Bay, otherwise light to moderate southerly to south-westerly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be fine and warm, but cool along the coast, where it will become partly cloudy at night.

The wind along the coast will be light north-westerly, becoming south-westerly in the afternoon.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be fine and cool, but warm south of the escarpment.

The wind along the coast will be light north-westerly, becoming north-easterly in the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal will be partly cloudy in the north at first, with morning fog over the interior, otherwise fine and warm, but cool in the extreme west.

The wind along the coast will be moderate northerly to north-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

w

Compiled by Kamva Somdyala

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days.

