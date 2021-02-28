Weather update: It will be a scorcher on Monday with provinces peaking at high 20s

March will start with a warm Monday for most of South Africa, with the western half of the country reaching hot to very hot conditions, according to the SA Weather Service.



Impact-based warning

Yellow level 2 warning is issued for damaging winds expected between Plettenberg Bay and Kei River Mouth, resulting in difficulty in navigation and risk of small vessels capsizing.

Fire danger warning:

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the interior of Namakwa district in the Northern Cape, including the Central Karoo in the Western Cape.

Gauteng will be partly cloudy and warm. The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

Morning fog patches are expected along the Mpumalanga escarpment and southern Highveld. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool, but warm in the Lowveld with isolated afternoon showers and rain in the east.

Morning fog patches will also make a showing in the east of Limpopo. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated afternoon showers and rain in the east.

The North West province will be cloudy in the east at first, becoming partly cloudy and warm with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers.

It will be cloudy in the extreme east of the Free State at first, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers.

The Northern Cape will be foggy along the coast where it will be cool, otherwise fine and hot to very hot over the interior becoming partly cloudy during the afternoon with isolated showers expected in the north from evening.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh northerly to north-westerly.

Conditions in the Western Cape will be partly cloudy and warm along the south coast. Otherwise, it will fine and hot to very hot, but extremely hot in places over the western interior.

It will become partly cloudy over the north-eastern interior from the afternoon with isolated thundershowers by later afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate northerly to north-westerly north of Saldanha Bay, otherwise fresh to strong easterly to south-easterly reaching gale force between Cape Point and Cape Agulhas.

The expected UVB sunburn index is very high.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be partly cloudy and warm, but hot in places, becoming cloudy with scatted showers and thundershowers from the afternoon. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong north easterly, reaching near gale force west of Cape St Francis, but moderate easterly along the Tsitsikamma coast.

The eastern half of the province will be cloudy in the south at first, otherwise warm and partly cloudy in the north. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong north easterly, reaching near gale force west of Coffee Bay.

KwaZulu-Natal will have morning fog patches in places over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and warm, but cool in places in the west. Isolated afternoon showers are expected in the north-east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh easterly to north-easterly. The expected UVB sunburn index is very high.

