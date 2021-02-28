1h ago

add bookmark

Weather update: It will be a scorcher on Monday with provinces peaking at high 20s

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Sea Point beach in Cape Town at sun set. (News24)
Sea Point beach in Cape Town at sun set. (News24)

March will start with a warm Monday for most of South Africa, with the western half of the country reaching hot to very hot conditions, according to the SA Weather Service.

Impact-based warning

Yellow level 2 warning is issued for damaging winds expected between Plettenberg Bay and Kei River Mouth, resulting in difficulty in navigation and risk of small vessels capsizing.

Fire danger warning:

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the interior of Namakwa district in the Northern Cape,  including the Central Karoo in the Western Cape.

Gauteng will be partly cloudy and warm. The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

Morning fog patches are expected along the Mpumalanga escarpment and southern Highveld. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool, but warm in the Lowveld with isolated afternoon showers and rain in the east.

Morning fog patches will also make a showing in the east of Limpopo. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated afternoon showers and rain in the east.

The North West province will be cloudy in the east at first, becoming partly cloudy and warm with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers.

It will be cloudy in the extreme east of the Free State at first, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers.

The Northern Cape will be foggy along the coast where it will be cool, otherwise fine and hot to very hot over the interior becoming partly cloudy during the afternoon with isolated showers expected in the north from evening.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh northerly to north-westerly.

Conditions in the Western Cape will be partly cloudy and warm along the south coast. Otherwise, it will fine and hot to very hot, but extremely hot in places over the western interior.

It will become partly cloudy over the north-eastern interior from the afternoon with isolated thundershowers by later afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate northerly to north-westerly north of Saldanha Bay, otherwise fresh to strong easterly to south-easterly reaching gale force between Cape Point and Cape Agulhas.

The expected UVB sunburn index is very high.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be partly cloudy and warm, but hot in places, becoming cloudy with scatted showers and thundershowers from the afternoon. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong north easterly, reaching near gale force west of Cape St Francis, but moderate easterly along the Tsitsikamma coast.

The eastern half of the province will be cloudy in the south at first, otherwise warm and partly cloudy in the north. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong north easterly, reaching near gale force west of Coffee Bay.

KwaZulu-Natal will have morning fog patches in places over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and warm, but cool in places in the west. Isolated afternoon showers are expected in the north-east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh easterly to north-easterly. The expected UVB sunburn index is very high.

weather

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Sunday's weather: Thundershowers expected for most of the country
WATCH | Heavy rain causes flooding at hospital in Alberton
Saturday's weather: Cloudy and pleasant day expected with isolated showers
Read more on:
weather
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When a Covid-19 vaccine for under 16's becomes available, will you be taking your children to get it?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, immediately!
37% - 2520 votes
I'll wait to see how others respond
26% - 1786 votes
No, I don't think they need it
37% - 2497 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.09
(-0.16)
ZAR/GBP
21.02
(-0.23)
ZAR/EUR
18.22
(-0.19)
ZAR/AUD
11.62
(-0.25)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-0.54)
Gold
1734.50
(+0.02)
Silver
26.67
(+0.05)
Platinum
1186.51
(+0.42)
Brent Crude
64.40
(-2.56)
Palladium
2310.00
(+0.58)
All Share
66138.05
(-1.99)
Top 40
60754.30
(-2.11)
Financial 15
12200.05
(-1.09)
Industrial 25
86144.34
(-0.81)
Resource 10
67459.85
(-4.14)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Crowdfunding campaign for law graduate gardener rakes in R42 000

27 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Crowdfunding campaign for law graduate gardener rakes in R42 000
FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and...

12 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and English via WhatsApp
FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a...

02 Feb

FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a free Covid-19 clinic
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21056.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo