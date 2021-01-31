Weather warning: 50mm of rain expected in parts of Limpopo, Mpumalanga

People residing in areas east of Limpopo and Mpumalanga are warned to brace for disruptive rainfall on Monday.

The rain will lead to a disruption of traffic and basic services, and the flooding of roads and settlements.

Fast flowing rivers and streams may also cause danger to life, said the SA Weather Service.

The SA Weather Service (SAWS) has issued an "orange" warning to people of Limpopo and Mpumalanga as disruptive rainfall is expected to hit the eastern parts of the two provinces on Monday.

The weather authority warned that the rain, which is expected to fall on Monday evening and into the morning on Tuesday, will lead to flooded low-lying areas.

Areas in the east of the two provinces will receive more than 50mm of rain.

SAWS also warned that the rain will lead to isolated incidents of breaching dam walls, general disruption to traffic and basic services, flooding of roads and settlements, and dangerous driving conditions on tarred and dirt roads.

Fast flowing rivers and streams may also cause danger to life, according to SAWS.

YOUR WEATHER GUIDE | A warm Monday will start the week, but yellow and orange warnings for parts of SA

"The public are advised to monitor the SAWS Facebook page (@WeatherServic) and Twitter @SAWeatherServic and the SAWS website (www.weathersa.co.za) for any significant changes in the weather forecast and updates to the warnings, especially in the next week.

"The country has received a significant amount of rainfall in the past week and, due to the high soil moisture content, some areas only require a little amount of rain for flooding to occur," reported SAWS.

The Kruger National Park also warned there is a high possibility of the Crocodile River flooding, and the bridge to be closed.

"Updates will be given as received," the park tweeted.

