Weather warning: Flooding, snow expected as Western Cape battered by another cold front

Another cold front is expected to make landfall in the Western Cape on Monday.

The cold conditions are expected to bring flooding, especially to informal settlements.

Snow is expected on the province's highest mountain peaks.

Emergency workers are on high alert as another cold front is expected to make landfall in the Western Cape on Monday morning.



The cold front is expected to bring disruptive rainfall, strong wind and large waves to the Western Cape.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has warned that disruptive rainfall can be expected in Cape Town, Stellenbosch, Theewaterskloof and Witzenberg. Between 30mm and 40mm of rain is expected on Monday, along with gale-force winds and dangerous coastal conditions. Waves are expected to reach a height of six metres.

A yellow level 2 warning has been issued for severe waves at sea between Hondeklip Bay and Cape Agulhas, as well as coastal wind between Cape Columbine and Cape Agulhas.

??Media Release: Wet, windy and very cold conditions from Monday (12 July 2021). Intense cold front to bring very cold conditions to SA this week. pic.twitter.com/aytdZIPPU8 — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) July 11, 2021

A yellow level 4 warning has been issued for snow in the southern parts of the Namakwa district in the Northern Cape, as well as the Cederberg, Witzenberg and Breede Valley municipalities in the Western Cape.

Western Cape Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell said very cold conditions were also expected. There is a strong possibility of disruptive snowfall, which could be as deep as 15cm over the highest mountain ranges of the province.

"The cold weather poses a real threat to vulnerable livestock and crops across large parts of the province. We also urge people in the rural areas especially to remain indoors as much as possible," he said.

??Strong cold front expected in the Western and Northern Cape on Monday (12 July 2021) spreading to the rest of the country from Tuesday (13 July). Snow expected over the high ground of WC, NC, EC. Bitterly cold week expected across SA. pic.twitter.com/8RQVwnb4HB — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) July 11, 2021

Bredell added that informal settlements, especially those in wetlands and similar areas, could be severely affected.

A yellow level 4 warning for rain leading to flooding has been issued in the City of Cape Town, as well as the Witzenberg, Drakenstein, Stellenbosch and Theewaterskloof municipalities.

"The City's services are on standby to deal with any impacts related to the predicted adverse weather conditions, like clearing flooded roadways, blocked drains and trees. Cape Town has experienced significant rainfall in the past two weeks, and some areas remain waterlogged. The City is providing as much assistance as possible to affected communities," City of Cape Town Disaster Management spokesperson Charlotte Powell said.

The effects of the storm were expected to be felt into Tuesday.



