Weather warning for Western Cape after downpours cause flooding, road closures

accreditation
Nicole McCain
  • Heavy rains and strong winds have lashed the Western Cape.
  • An orange warning has been issued for parts of the province.
  • The weather has uprooted trees, caused flooding and damaged homes.

The Western Cape has been hit by heavy rains and winds resulting in the closure of roads, damage to houses, and one person being rescued from a low bridge.

On Sunday, Oudtshoorn recorded heavy rainfall and damaging winds, said Western Cape disaster management chief Colin Deiner.

"Several houses roofs were blown off and trees blown over. Some parts [were left] without electricity," he said.

He added:

One person got swept away after crossing a flooded low-water bridge, but was successfully rescued.

There have been several road closures, including Meiringspoort - which was still not open on Monday morning - and Swartberg Pass.

In George, several road closures were in place on Monday morning, with the municipality advising residents to stay at home if possible.

"Heavy rainfall this morning (48mm) has resulted in a number of roads throughout George being underwater. Residents are requested to please either stay off the roads or proceed with the utmost caution," the municipality said in a statement.

More rainfall is expected throughout the day. The South African Weather Service has released an orange warning for flooding in areas along the Garden Route, in the Klein Karoo and Overberg on Monday.

"Flooding of roads, settlements and low-lying areas, resulting in the closure of some bridges and roads can be expected. Damage to infrastructure and settlements due to gusty winds and heavy downpours can be expected, along with disruption to essential services.

"Certain communities may be cut off and inaccessible. Large amounts of small hail causing slippery roads may be expected, which can contribute to increased vehicle accidents," the warning said.

Voting Booth
