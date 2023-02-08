08 Feb

add bookmark

Weather warning: Heavy rain expected in parts of the country, motorists urged to exercise caution

accreditation
Cebelihle Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • The SA Weather Service says several provinces will experience up to 80% rainfall on Wednesday.
  • There were yellow level 2 and orange level 5 warnings for different parts of the country.
  • In the Eastern Cape, a private hospital in Queenstown was flooded.

Free State, Eastern Cape, Gauteng, parts of Mpumalanga, Northern Cape, Limpopo and KwaZulu-Natal will experience rainfall of up to 80% on Wednesday, according to the SA Weather Service. 

The weather service issued an orange level 5 warning for the Eastern Cape, which means the rainfall and thundershowers will be widespread in the province. It is expected to lead to flooding of roads and some settlements. 

For the eastern parts of the North West, Free State and Northern Cape, a yellow level 2 warning for heavy rains was issued. 

A yellow level 2 means the rainfall is localised, while orange level 5 means the weather conditions are widespread. 

"The impact [of the weather conditions] is not minimal where a yellow level 2 warning is issued. It means it will be isolated in the same area. The impact is severe, where we have an orange level 5, but it will be widespread.

"It has nothing to do with the severity of the weather," the weather office said.

Motorists have been advised to exercise caution on the roads.

Discover | Daily weather updates on News24

"It is not advisable to drive in flooded areas because you don't know what might be underneath the waterlog. There must be enough distance between cars... don't speed, so you can see what is happening in the front," said the weather service. 

Paul Fick, the spokesperson for the emergency medical services (EMS), told News24 several areas in Queenstown, in the Eastern Cape, were already flooded, including the local private hospital. 

Fick said the service responded to eight road accidents, including one on the N2, which involved 13 vehicles. 

"This morning, we responded to several accidents on the N2, involving 13 cars and two trucks. The municipal dump was on fire, and the smoke went on the road and caused a visual obstruction [and] vehicles collided. They were not fatal," he said.

Aid organisation Gift of the Givers is appealing to donors to assist with humanitarian relief, like hot meals, blankets and mattresses, after hundreds were displaced due to heavy rains in Komani.

On Wednesday afternoon, the organisation donated essentials from its East London warehouse. The coordinator, Corene Conradie, said residents were temporarily housed at neighbouring community halls.

The cooperative governance and traditional affairs department in KwaZulu-Natal said its disaster management teams were on standby to respond to incidents. 

"The department appeals to communities to exercise the utmost caution as the weather conditions do pose a serious risk to human life. Parents are urged to ensure that learners use safe routes on their way to school and coming back," said the department. 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gift of the giversweather
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should the red carpet portion of SONA be scrapped this year?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's inappropriate given the state of the country
93% - 3606 votes
No, it's part of the tradition
7% - 266 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022

30 Dec 2022

PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.72
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
21.42
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
19.02
+0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.32
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.2%
Platinum
975.43
-1.1%
Palladium
1,658.90
+0.3%
Gold
1,879.63
+0.2%
Silver
22.41
+0.4%
Brent Crude
85.09
+1.7%
Top 40
73,968
0.0%
All Share
79,976
0.0%
Resource 10
74,722
0.0%
Industrial 25
103,851
0.0%
Financial 15
16,339
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
JMPD officer helps woman give birth on side of the road on first day in...

02 Feb

JMPD officer helps woman give birth on side of the road on first day in higher-ranking post
Teachers adopt little boy who's had multiple amputations: 'It's been the most...

31 Jan

Teachers adopt little boy who's had multiple amputations: 'It's been the most incredible journey'
Public park in Brackenfell transformed into community vegetable garden

01 Feb

Public park in Brackenfell transformed into community vegetable garden
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
What does carbon tax mean for SA businesses?

07 Feb

What does carbon tax mean for SA businesses?
WATCH: The business value of joining hands in times of change and transformation

06 Feb

WATCH: The business value of joining hands in times of change and transformation
Sanlam makes history with SA's first media launch in the metaverse

06 Feb

Sanlam makes history with SA's first media launch in the metaverse
WATCH | What unnecessary expense is holding you back from going on that dream...

26 Jan

WATCH | What unnecessary expense is holding you back from going on that dream holiday?
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23016.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo