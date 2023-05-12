1h ago

Share

Weather warning: Heavy rainfall and flooding to hit Eastern Cape over the weekend

accreditation
Malibongwe Dayimani
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Morning fog and rain is expected in several provinces.
Morning fog and rain is expected in several provinces.
Getty Images/ Jose A. Bernat Bacete
  • Farmers of small stock in mountainous areas of all Cape provinces are advised to move animals to dry shelters at lower elevations this weekend. 
  • The SA Weather Service issued the warning as it predicts an extended spell of cold and wet weather with snowfall hitting the three provinces this weekend.  
  • The Eastern Cape has been warned to brace for heavy rainfall and flooding.  

Heavy rainfall leading to flooding will hit parts of the Eastern Cape this weekend, the SA Weather Service has warned.   

The rainfall is likely to occur over the eastern parts of the Eastern Cape on Saturday, specifically between East London and Port St Johns, including the adjacent interior regions, the weather office said. 

Moreover, further rainfall is expected to persist over this region on Sunday when significant rainfall spreads over parts of KwaZulu-Natal.  

READ | SA Weather Service explains dramatic storm in East London

The office warned: “Persistent rainfall of this magnitude, enhanced by sustained cool, moist onshore flow against the coastal topography, is highly likely to lead to localised urban and river flooding as well as damage to infrastructure.” 

Rainfall is already occurring over the southern parts of the country, with cold, rainy conditions expected to persist over the weekend, said the weather authority. 

It added that these conditions migrate further northward and eastwards over southern Africa.

A cold front made landfall on Thursday, moving further over the interior of Western and Eastern Cape overnight and introducing cloudy and cold conditions to these provinces. 

Snowfalls are expected over the mountainous regions of all three of the Cape provinces, however, the falls of snow are mostly expected to be relatively light and of a patchy, non-disruptive nature. 

Given the expectation of an extended spell of cold, wet weather as well as the possibility of snowfall over mountainous parts of Western Cape, Northern Cape and Eastern Cape, farmers of small stock have been advised to move animals to dry shelters at lower elevations. 

ALSO READ Rare waterspout phenomena sprouts end of world fears in Eastern Cape villagers

Only experienced, well-prepared hikers and climbers should consider venturing into the mountains and hiking trails of the Western Cape, Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal, especially the Drakensberg region, this weekend. 

The risk of hypothermia in mountainous terrain, especially if lost, injured or ill-prepared, could prove to be life-threatening. 

Daytime temperatures for the weekend are expected to be between 12 and 16°C over the interior of the Cape provinces on Friday, with cold, showery conditions spreading into the Free State, North West, Gauteng, Mpumalanga and KZN during the weekend.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sawseastern capeweather
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you agree with calls to move away from the US dollar as the world’s reserve currency?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, the USD wields the power
61% - 1976 votes
Yes, let’s empower other currencies
39% - 1241 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Stormers vs Bulls URC quarters: A sixth Capetonian win or Bulls bounce back?

05 May

LISTEN | Stormers vs Bulls URC quarters: A sixth Capetonian win or Bulls bounce back?
LISTEN | #LadyRussiaGate: That Russian ship, a diplomatic furore and what it all means for SA

12h ago

LISTEN | #LadyRussiaGate: That Russian ship, a diplomatic furore and what it all means for SA
PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: How soon can I have sex after giving birth? How will it feel?

03 May

PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: How soon can I have sex after giving birth? How will it feel?
LISTEN | Could Gerhard Ackerman’s conviction uncover more child sex abuse kingpins?

26 Apr

LISTEN | Could Gerhard Ackerman’s conviction uncover more child sex abuse kingpins?
LISTEN | Thinking the unthinkable: What if Siya Kolisi can’t make the World Cup?

26 Apr

LISTEN | Thinking the unthinkable: What if Siya Kolisi can’t make the World Cup?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
Listen
Rand - Dollar
19.32
-0.7%
Rand - Pound
24.05
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
20.97
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.84
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.1%
Platinum
1,052.20
-3.8%
Palladium
1,508.70
-3.1%
Gold
2,011.19
-0.2%
Silver
23.97
-0.9%
Brent Crude
74.98
-1.9%
Top 40
72,961
+1.8%
All Share
78,330
+1.7%
Resource 10
69,837
+0.8%
Industrial 25
108,036
+2.2%
Financial 15
14,941
+1.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
WATCH | Hermanus pupils give stranded paraglider a safe landing with high jump...

6h ago

WATCH | Hermanus pupils give stranded paraglider a safe landing with high jump mattresses
'I saw him in a panic': 'Hero' UK Ironman triathlete saves boy from drowning at...

10 May

'I saw him in a panic': 'Hero' UK Ironman triathlete saves boy from drowning at Cape Town beach
Soweto hospital gives heroic pupil second chance at life by performing its first...

08 May

Soweto hospital gives heroic pupil second chance at life by performing its first heart surgery
Joburg para-athlete planning a 1 500km cycle, 7.5km swim to help a 'very special'...

01 May

Joburg para-athlete planning a 1 500km cycle, 7.5km swim to help a 'very special' teen
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Franschhoek Literary Festival 2023 to host local and international authors

10 May

Franschhoek Literary Festival 2023 to host local and international authors
You have options: Get a second offer when selling or buying your car

10 May

You have options: Get a second offer when selling or buying your car
Democratising the English Premier League for all South Africans

09 May

Democratising the English Premier League for all South Africans
What if I could kickstart my dream business by cutting down on takeaways?

03 May

What if I could kickstart my dream business by cutting down on takeaways?
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo