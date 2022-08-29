Weather warning issued for windy Western and Northern Cape

Near gale-force winds are expected in the Western Cape.

The conditions are most likely to be felt out at sea.

However, motorists have been warned to look out for sand build-up on coastal roads.

Western Cape coastal areas can expect near gale-force winds on Monday and Tuesday, and residents have been warned to keep both feet firmly on land.

The province's west coast and the western parts of the Northern Cape are expected to experience winds of between 55 and 65km/h, according to South African Weather Service (SAWS) forecaster Kanyisa Makubalo.

She said a warning had also been issued for the area between Alexander Bay on the west coast and Gansbaai in the Overberg, with the weather most likely to affect sea conditions. Swells were likely to reach between 2.5m and 3.5m.

Inland areas and the central parts of Cape Town were likely to be affected, she added.

A yellow level-2 warning was in place for most parts of South Africa's western coastline, extending to Cape Point and into False Bay.

??Yellow Level 2 Warning: Wind: Western Cape: 29-30/8/2022 pic.twitter.com/uXL3aA3C6M — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) August 29, 2022

The damaging winds on Monday and Tuesday are expected to create difficulty in navigating at sea. Small vessels and personal watercraft, such as kayaks, are at risk of taking on water and capsizing, and skippers and paddlers have been advised to seek shelter in harbours, bays or inlets.

The SAWS said motorists should take extra caution when driving along coastal routes, especially in False Bay, as a build-up of sand was possible on Baden Powell Drive in Cape Town and other coastal roads.



