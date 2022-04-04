Weather warning: Persistent rain expected in Gauteng, may lead to flooding in some areas

Emergency workers are on high alert following a weather warning for Gauteng.

Persistent rain is expected in the province on Monday.

The rainfall could lead to flooding in some areas, the South African Weather Service has warned.

A weather warning for disruptive rain has been issued for Gauteng and parts of Mpumalanga and Limpopo, and emergency workers have been placed on high alert.

According to the South African Weather Service's (SAWS) yellow level 4 warning, residents can expect persistent showers on Monday. The SAWS estimates that as much as 50mm of rain could fall in some areas. There was some uncertainty around the exact amount of rain expected, the SAWS added.

Between 10mm and 20mm of rain fell in some areas on Sunday.

The SAWS warning read:

Although these amounts don't seem significant initially, the persistent nature thereof and already saturated top soils [mean that] basins will only need 30mm to 40mm to experience some flooding.

Flooding could take place in low-lying areas such as Centurion, Mamelodi and Alexandra. The rain could also result in poor driving visibility and the pooling of water on major roads.



"The persistent rain may lead to flooding of roads, low-lying bridges and informal settlements. Poor driving conditions are expected during the Monday morning commute, with major disruptions of traffic flow due to flooding or pooling on roads," the SAWS said.

Tshwane Emergency Services spokesperson Charles Mabaso said emergency workers would remain on high alert.

Mabaso said:

Following rain that has been persistent from Sunday, the SAWS has further issued a level 4 warning for disruptive rain. As such, we would like to call on motorists, especially in the morning, to be cognisant of the wet road conditions and make necessary arrangements to travel timeously and keep safe following distances, to avoid any unnecessary crashes.

"We are monitoring low-lying bridges that are known to be susceptible to flooding. We call on motorists to be vigilant and not cross any low-lying bridges," he added.







