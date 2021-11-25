Weather warning: These regions expected to be worst affected by looming Western Cape storm

Gale force winds, especially along the coastal areas, "lots" of rain up to 35mm and hail in parts of the interior have been forecast for the Western Cape.

It is expected to make landfall on Thursday night and continue throughout Friday, the SA Weather Service warned.

MEC Anton Bredell urged people living and travelling in the affected regions to limit being outdoors "as much as possible in the coming days".

A storm headed for the Western Cape is expected to make landfall from late on Thursday night and continue throughout Friday, the SA Weather Service warned during a briefing to the provincial disaster management centre.



Regions expected to be most affected by the adverse conditions are the coastal regions along the Overberg and south-eastern parts of Cape Town, including Strand, Muizenberg and Cape Point, while the Cape Winelands is expected to "see the brunt of the bad weather", said Local government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell.

"We can expect gale force winds especially along the coastal areas, lots of rain up to 35mm and hail in parts of the interior in particular. This may lead to localised flooding, strong running water and difficult driving conditions, especially throughout the day on Friday," he said in a statement.

He urged people living and travelling in the affected regions to limit being outdoors "as much as possible in the coming days".

READ | Cape Town disaster crews on high alert amid weather warning

"Provincial as well as municipal disaster management centres and emergency services are on standby and will provide assistance where needed," Bredell said.

The City of Cape Town's Disaster Risk Management Centre said it was expecting "damaging winds over the next few days" , although emergency crews were on standby as gale-force winds were expected to hit the Peninsula on Thursday.

Western Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 26.11.2021 pic.twitter.com/tAjUUngSEP — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 25, 2021

This, after the weather service issued a yellow warning for the province, with strong winds predicted to cause localised disruptions in small harbours or ports, with small vessels having difficulty with navigation at sea, as well as being at risk of taking on water and capsizing. It recommended that all small vessels seek shelter in harbours, bays or inlets.

Bredell advised the public to contact their closest disaster management centre should an emergency occur.

"The easiest number to remember to call in an emergency is 112. This number can be dialled toll-free from any cellphone," he said.

READ | Damaging winds with gusts up to 100km/h expected for the Western Cape

Bredell urged social media users to ensure that they shared verified and accurate information on platforms. Information would be provided on a "timeous basis" on the Facebook pages of the Cape Winelands and Overberg districts, he said.

The weather service had forecast "an intense weather system" which was expected to result in strong to gale-force south-east to easterly winds of 60 to 70km/h, gusting to 80 to 100km/h between Saldanha Bay and Plettenberg Bay from Thursday afternoon until Saturday.

Over the interior, strong to gale-force north-easterly winds would affect the eastern Namakwa District in the Northern Cape and Western Cape, spreading to the Garden Route by Friday.

The warning included the Garden Route, which already earlier this week saw heavy rains and localised flooding in especially George and surrounds.