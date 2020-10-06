26m ago

Wednesday's weather: Bit of a mixed bag - so expect thundershowers and cloudy, warm conditions

Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected in some places tomorrow.
Misha Jordaan, Gallo Images

Inclement weather continues on Wednesday, with a warning issued for the North West. In other parts of the country, expect some cloudy, rainy and warm skies,  according to the South African Weather Service.

Impact-based warnings

Yellow warning for severe thunderstorms, with possible impacts such as localised flooding and minor vehicle accidents can be expected over the northern parts of North West province until the evening.

The weather in your province

Gauteng will be cloudy and cool, with isolated showers, mainly in the morning.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

Mpumalanga can expect morning fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise cloudy and cold to cool, with isolated showers and thundershowers.

There will be morning fog patches along the escarpment in Limpopo, otherwise cloudy and cool, with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the west.

The North West will be partly cloudy and cool, with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the extreme north, and clearing by the evening.

The Free State can expect morning fog patches in the east at first, otherwise partly cloudy and warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the extreme north, and clearing in the evening.

In the Northern Cape, it will be cloudy, with morning fog along the coast, where it will be cool, otherwise fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the north-east.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate southerly, becoming fresh to strong in the afternoon.

The Western Cape will be cloudy, with fog along the coastal areas and adjacent interior in the morning, otherwise fine and warm to hot, but partly cloudy along the south-west and south coast, where it will be cool.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate southerly to south-westerly, becoming fresh to strong north of Cape Columbine by the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is very high.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy, with fog patches in the morning, otherwise fine and warm, but hot in places over the interior.

The wind along the coast will be light north-easterly, becoming moderate south-westerly in the west by late morning, spreading eastwards.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy, with fog patches south of the escarpment in the morning, otherwise fine and warm, but partly cloudy in the north.

The wind along the coast will be light north-easterly, but moderate to fresh during the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal will be cloudy, with isolated rain and showers over the northern parts, and fog over the interior in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh easterly to north-easterly, becoming strong south of Richards Bay in the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

The forecast for 7 October.

Compiled by Kamva Somdyala

