Wednesday's weather: Cloudy and cool conditions expected across the country

A fine and warm day.
A fine and warm day.
For the most part on Wednesday, it will be cloudy and cool, according to the South African Weather Service. The Free State, Limpopo and Western Cape can expect warm conditions.

Fire danger warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the Richtersveld and Kamiesberg municipalities in the Northern Cape.

The weather in your province

In Gauteng, it will be cloudy and cool with scattered showers and thundershowers.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

Mpumalanga will be cloudy and cool with scattered showers and thundershowers.

It will be cold in places along the escarpment.

Limpopo will be cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the south-west.

The North West will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers, except in the extreme west.

In the Free State, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east.

The Northern Cape will be hot in the northern interior, otherwise fine and warm.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly, becoming strong in the afternoon.

The Western Cape will be cool along the coast, otherwise fine and warm but hot over the north-western interior. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh easterly to south-easterly, becoming strong along the west and south-west coast in the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

In the western half of the Eastern Cape, it will be partly cloudy and cool.

The wind along the coast will be light northerly, becoming moderate south-easterly in the afternoon.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy and cool with isolated showers and rain.

The wind along the coast will be light and variable, becoming light north-easterly from the early afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal will be cold in the south-west, otherwise cloudy and cool with scattered showers and thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be moderate south-easterly to easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

The forecast for 11 October.

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days.

Compiled by Kamva Somdyala
