Thursday's weather: Cloudy, cold with disruptive snow expected for parts of Eastern Cape

The South African Weather Service has issued a warning for disruptive snow for parts of the Eastern Cape and damaging winds for KwaZulu-Natal as cloudy and cool conditions persist across the country.



The following impact-based warnings have been issued:

A Yellow Level 2 warning for disruptive snow over the southern Drakensberg in the Eastern Cape, including Molteno, Barkley East, Lady Grey and Matatitele. This could lead to the closure of some road network and mountain passes as well as isolated loss of vulnerable livestock.

A Yellow Level 1 warning for damaging winds over the north-western parts of KwaZulu-Natal which could lead to an increased risk of localised spreading of runaway fires.

The service also issued the following advisory:

The public and small stock framers are advised that cold, wet, and windy conditions can be expected over the Western Cape and western parts of the Northern Cape.

The weather in your region:

Gauteng will be partly cloudy and cool.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

Partly cloudy conditions are expected in the morning in Mpumalanga, otherwise fine and cool but warm weather is expected in places over the Lowveld.

Limpopo will be partly cloudy in the morning, otherwise fine and cool but warm in places over the Lowveld.

The North West will be partly cloudy and cold to cool.

It will be cloudy to partly cloudy and cold with isolated showers and thundershowers in the northern parts of the Free State.

Cloudy conditions with isolated showers and thundershowers are expected in the Northern Cape, except for the north-eastern parts of the province where it will be partly cloudy and cold to cool with fog patches over the southern parts in the evening.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate westerly to north-westerly.

The Western Cape will be cloudy to partly cloudy and cold with rain and isolated to scattered showers, except in the extreme eastern parts of the province.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh westerly to north-westerly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

Cloudy and cool conditions are expected in the western half of the Eastern Cape, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and cold with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-westerly, becoming fresh to strong south-westerly from late morning.

The eastern half of the province will be fine and cool in the south-east during the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and cold with isolated showers and rain in the north but freezing with snow over the north-eastern high ground.

KwaZulu-Natal will be partly cloudy and cool but warm in the north-east with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers - except in the northern parts of the province.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north- easterly, becoming south-westerly in the extreme south in the afternoon, spreading northwards towards evening.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.