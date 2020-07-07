Wednesday's weather: Fine and cool - the calm before the expected storm

It's the calm before the storm - Wednesday looks set for fine and cool conditions before the heavy rains and cold expected from Thursday onward, the South African Weather Service says.

Warnings:

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the northern parts of the Northern Cape.

The weather in your region:

Gauteng will be fine and cool becoming partly cloudy by afternoon.The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

Mpumalanga will be cloudy in the east with morning fog along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and cool but cold over the southern Highveld.

Limpopo will have morning fog along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and cool.

The North West will be fine and cool.

Free State will be cloudy to partly cloudy in the east at first with fog over Van Reenen's Pass, otherwise fine and cool.

The Northern Cape will be fine and cool, but warm to hot along the coastal areas. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh easterly to south-easterly, becoming northerly to north-westerly in the afternoon.

The Western Cape will be fine and cool, but warm along the west coastal areas north of Cape Columbine. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh easterly to south-easterly along the south-west and west coast in the morning, otherwise moderate to fresh north-easterly. The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will have fog in most places over the interior at first, otherwise fine and cool. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong north-easterly, becoming northerly late afternoon.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be partly cloudy at first along escarpment with morning fog, otherwise fine and cool. The wind along the coast will be Fresh to strong north-easterly.

There will be morning fog over the interior and morning rain in the east of KwaZulu-Natal, otherwise cloudy and cool but cold in the west, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. The wind along the coast will be moderate south-easterly, becoming moderate to fresh east to north-easterly. The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

- Compiled by Kerushun Pillay