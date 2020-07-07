36m ago

add bookmark

Wednesday's weather: Fine and cool - the calm before the expected storm

It's the calm before the storm - Wednesday looks set for fine and cool conditions before the heavy rains and cold expected from Thursday onward, the South African Weather Service says.

Warnings:

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the northern parts of the Northern Cape.

The weather in your region: 

Gauteng will be fine and cool becoming partly cloudy by afternoon.The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

Mpumalanga will be cloudy in the east with morning fog along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and cool but cold over the southern Highveld.

Limpopo will have morning fog along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and cool.

READ | 'Mammoth' cold front to hit SA on Thursday

The North West will be fine and cool.

Free State will be cloudy to partly cloudy in the east at first with fog over Van Reenen's Pass, otherwise fine and cool.

The Northern Cape will be fine and cool, but warm to hot along the coastal areas. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh easterly to south-easterly, becoming northerly to north-westerly in the afternoon.

The Western Cape will be fine and cool, but warm along the west coastal areas north of Cape Columbine. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh easterly to south-easterly along the south-west and west coast in the morning, otherwise moderate to fresh north-easterly. The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will have fog in most places over the interior at first, otherwise fine and cool. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong north-easterly, becoming northerly late afternoon.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be partly cloudy at first along escarpment with morning fog, otherwise fine and cool. The wind along the coast will be Fresh to strong north-easterly.

There will be morning fog over the interior and morning rain in the east of KwaZulu-Natal, otherwise cloudy and cool but cold in the west, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. The wind along the coast will be moderate south-easterly, becoming moderate to fresh east to north-easterly. The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

weather
The forecast for 8 July.

- Compiled by Kerushun Pillay

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days

Related Links
Brrrace yourselves: 'Mammoth' cold front to bring heavy rain, widespread snow to SA
Your Tuesday weather: Rain for Western Cape, but otherwise fine and cool for rest of SA
Special weather alert: Snow, heavy rain and strong winds to lash Western and Northern Cape
Read more on:
weather
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Have you gone out to eat a restaurant since restrictions have lifted?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes I have
12% - 317 votes
No, but I plan to
17% - 441 votes
No, and I don't plan to
70% - 1798 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul 2020

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.08
(-0.61)
ZAR/GBP
21.48
(-1.28)
ZAR/EUR
19.30
(-0.50)
ZAR/AUD
11.91
(-0.62)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.50)
Gold
1796.43
(+0.64)
Silver
18.33
(+0.30)
Platinum
837.00
(+2.13)
Brent Crude
43.07
(+0.70)
Palladium
1922.00
(+0.26)
All Share
55243.80
(+0.72)
Top 40
50922.32
(+0.83)
Financial 15
10086.99
(-0.47)
Industrial 25
76855.87
(+0.55)
Resource 10
52017.34
(+1.71)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
WATCH | 'YOU are the champions!' - Somerset West locals show frontline healthcare...

03 Jul

WATCH | 'YOU are the champions!' - Somerset West locals show frontline healthcare workers love
FEEL GOOD | Miss, the dogs ate my homework - for real!

03 Jul

FEEL GOOD | Miss, the dogs ate my homework - for real!
FEEL GOOD | 60 bakers, 1 mission - feeding grateful doctors, nurses on exhausting...

02 Jul

FEEL GOOD | 60 bakers, 1 mission - feeding grateful doctors, nurses on exhausting Covid shifts
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20182.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo