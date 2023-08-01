Wednesday's weather: Fog patches expected for parts of the country as cool temperatures persist

The South African Weather Service forecasts fine to cool and cold conditions for large parts of the country.

It also advised motorists of fog in Gauteng, Mpumalanga and Limpopo, which could lead to reduced visibility.

Advisories:

The weather service advised of significantly reduced visibility due to fog, resulting in difficulty in driving conditions in places over the southern and south-eastern parts of Gauteng, the escarpment and southern highveld of Mpumalanga as well as the eastern and central parts of Limpopo.

The weather in your region:

Gauteng will experience morning fog in places, otherwise partly cloudy and cold to cool.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

It will be cloudy, with morning fog and drizzle along the escarpment of Mpumalanga, otherwise partly cloudy and cold to cool.

Limpopo will be cloudy in the east and central parts, with morning fog in places, and drizzle along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and cool conditions are expected.

Morning fog patches are expected in the eastern parts of the North West, where it will be partly cloudy, otherwise fine and cool.

The Free State can expect morning fog patches in the east, otherwise fine and cold to cool.

It will be fine and cold to cool in large parts of the Northern Cape, but warm in the extreme north.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-easterly.

Fine and cool to warm conditions are forecast for the Western Cape.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

Fine and cool conditions are expected in the western half of the Eastern Cape.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate easterly to north-easterly.

The eastern half of the province will be fine and cool, but cold conditions are expected in the extreme north.

The wind along the coast will be moderate north-westerly in the east at first, otherwise moderate to fresh north-easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal will be partly cloudy, with morning fog patches in places over the interior, and isolated showers along the north coast.

It will become fine and cool in places towards the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be moderate south-westerly in the north at first, otherwise north-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.