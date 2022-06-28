1h ago

Wednesday's weather: Heat wave, high temperatures for Northern Cape

The South African Weather Service has issued an advisory of a heat wave with persistently high temperatures expected in the Richtersveld municipality in the Northern Cape until Friday.

The weather in your province

Gauteng will be partly cloudy and cold, but cool in the north.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

It will be cloudy in the east of Mpumalanga, otherwise partly cloudy and cold, but cool in the lowveld.

Limpopo can expect cloudy conditions with morning fog in the east, otherwise partly cloudy and cold to cool with isolated showers in the Limopopo Valley and the south-western bushveld.

The North West will be cold in the south-east, otherwise partly cloudy and cool in the east.

Fine and cold to cool conditions are expected in the Free State.

It will be warm along the coast of the Northern Cape, otherwise fine and cool, but cold in the south.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north- easterly.

The Western Cape will be fine and cool, but warm in the west.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-westerly along the south coast, otherwise moderate to fresh.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

It will be fine and cool along the western half of the Eastern Cape.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-westerly.

On the eastern half, it will be fine and cool, but cold in the north.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate westerly.

KwaZulu-Natal will be fine and cool, but cold in places in the western high-ground.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north- westerly to northerly, becoming light south-westerly south of Richards Bay.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

temps
Wednesday's temperatures.


