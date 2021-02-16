Wednesday's weather: Hot day expected across the country

More sunny skies and warm weather is expected across the country on Wednesday, according to the South African Weather Service.



Fire danger warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the central and northern parts of the Western Cape, central and eastern parts of the Northern Cape as well as the south-western parts of the Free State

The weather in your province

Gauteng will be partly cloudy and warm.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

It will be partly cloudy and warm in Mpumalanga.

Limpopo will be partly cloudy and warm.

It will be fine and warm in the North West, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

The Free State will be fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

In the eastern parts of the Northern Cape, it will be partly cloudy in the north-east, otherwise fine and warm to hot but cool over the southern interior.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong southerly to south-easterly.

The Western Cape will be fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy along the coast from the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong easterly to south-easterly, becoming southerly along the west coast in the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy in places along the northern and central interior in the morning, otherwise fine and warm but hot in places.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly, becoming fresh to strong easterly in the afternoon, but light south-easterly west of the Storms River.

In the eastern half of the Eastern Cape, it will be partly cloudy and warm.

The wind along the coast will be light north-westerly early morning, otherwise moderate to fresh north-easterly, reaching strong in the south in the afternoon.

There will be morning fog over the interior in KwaZulu-Natal, otherwise partly cloudy and warm, but cool in places in the south and west.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong southerly to south-easterly, but near to gale force north of Richards Bay until midday.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

