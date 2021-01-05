1h ago

Wednesday's weather: More rain, more cloudy to warm conditions expected

Heavy rainfall leading to localised flooding is expected in parts of the country tomorrow.
PHOTO: Duncan Alfreds, News24

Heavy rain is expected to hit some parts of the country on Wednesday. The South African Weather Service has issued a warning for Limpopo and Mpumalanga.

Impact-based warnings 

A yellow (Level 4) warning of heavy rainfall leading to localised flooding of formal and informal roads or settlements, low-lying areas and bridges and difficult driving conditions is expected over the eastern parts of Mpumalanga and southern Lowveld of Limpopo, spreading to the northern Lowveld in the late evening.

The weather in your province

It will be partly cloudy and warm in Gauteng, with scattered showers and thundershowers.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

Mpumalanga will be partly cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers, but widespread in the east. It will be very hot on the Lowveld.

Limpopo will be partly cloudy and hot to very hot with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers, but widespread in the south-east.

In the North West, it will be cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the east, becoming partly cloudy in the evening.

The Free State will be cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the east where it will be cool in places. It will become partly cloudy from the west in the afternoon.

In the Northern Cape, it will be cloudy in the extreme east, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the north-east.

The wind along the coast will be light north-westerly at first, becoming moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly.

The Western Cape will be cloudy to partly cloudy and cool to warm but hot along the west-coast as well as in places in the interior, becoming fine in the west by the afternoon as well as in the north-east by the evening.

The wind along the coast will be light westerly to north-westerly in the south, becoming south-westerly by mid-morning, otherwise moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be partly cloudy and warm, becoming fine over the interior.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-westerly, becoming light south-easterly in the afternoon.

In the eastern half of the Eastern Cape, it will be cloudy and cool with morning rain and light showers in places.  

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-westerly, becoming light south-easterly in the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal can expect morning fog over the interior, otherwise cloudy and cool with scattered showers and thundershowers. It will be warm in the north.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly, becoming strong in places at times.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

w
The forecast for 6 January.

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days.

- Compiled by Kamva Somdyala

