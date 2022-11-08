Wednesday's weather: Partly cloudy and warm, with rain in several regions

Wednesday will be a partly cloudy and warm day, according to the South African Weather Service.



Morning fog patches will occur over Gauteng, otherwise, fine and warm conditions will prevail, becoming partly cloudy from the late afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

There will be morning fog over the Mpumalanga Highveld, otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers over the Lowveld.

Morning fog is set to occur over the south-western Bushveld of Limpopo.

It will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers over the Lowveld.

There will be fog in the extreme east of the North West, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm.

The southern and eastern parts of the Free State will experience fog patches.

Partly cloudy and cool to warm conditions with isolated showers and thundershowers will occur along the Lesotho border.

It will be fine and cool in the west of the Northern Cape, otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate southerly to south-westerly.

The Western Cape will be partly cloudy and warm, but cloudy and cool in the south-west.

There will be light rain in the morning, spreading towards Plettenberg Bay by the afternoon, where it will be cloudy and cool.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly.

It will be cloudy and cool in the western half of the Eastern Cape, with isolated showers and rain.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly, becoming south-easterly by late afternoon.

Cloudy skies with isolated showers and thundershowers will prevail in the eastern half of the province.

The Wild Coast and adjacent interior will experience scattered showers.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly.

Morning fog will occur over the interior of KwaZulu-Natal.

Other areas will be partly cloudy and warm, becoming cloudy in the afternoon with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Scattered showers will occur in the south.

The wind along the coast will be moderate southerly to south-westerly becoming south-easterly in the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.