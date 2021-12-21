Wednesday's weather: Severe thunderstorms to persist in parts of the country

The South African Weather Service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms in the North West, Free State, Northern Cape and Eastern Cape.

Impact-based warnings:

1. Yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms expected over the western parts of both the Free State and North West province, as well as the central and eastern parts of Northern Cape resulting in heavy downpours leading to localised flooding, damaging winds, hail and excessive lightning resulting in damage or loss of infrastructure, property, flooding of roads, settlements and low lying areas and difficulty in driving on muddy roads.

2. Orange level 5 warning for severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours, damaging winds, large amounts of small hail and excessive lightning is expected over the Eastern Cape, except in the south-west resulting in damage or loss of infrastructure, property and vehicles, flooding of roads, settlements and low lying areas, traffic disruptions, as well as danger to livestock and livelihoods.

The weather in your region

Gauteng will be cloudy and cool with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the north where it will be warm.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

It will be cloudy with morning fog patches along the escarpment in Mpumalanga, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the south.

Limpopo will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers except in the east, where it will be hot.

It will be partly cloudy to cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the North West.

The Free State will be partly cloudy and cool to warm, with scattered showers and thundershowers.

There will be morning fog along the coast in the Northern Cape, otherwise fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly.

The Western Cape will have fog in places along the west coast, but morning drizzle along the western parts of the south coast and again in the evening for the eastern parts, otherwise partly cloudy to cloudy and warm to hot over the in places, with isolated to scattered thundershowers over the interior by the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be variable at first, becoming moderate westerly to north-westerly late morning, but moderate to fresh south-easterly to southerly south of Cape Point.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

It will be cloudy along the coast in the Eastern Cape, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers, but widespread in the north.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate easterly, but moderate to fresh south westerly from mid-morning, becoming south-easterly in the afternoon.

The eastern half of the province will be cloudy in places in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers, but widespread over the interior.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-easterly, becoming moderate to fresh south westerly from mid-morning.

KwaZulu-Natal will have morning fog over the interior, otherwise fine and warm to hot becoming partly cloudy from the south in the afternoon with scattered showers and thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly becoming moderate to fresh westerly to south-westerly in the south by evening.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.