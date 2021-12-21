1h ago

add bookmark

Wednesday's weather: Severe thunderstorms to persist in parts of the country

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Lightning (iStock)
Lightning (iStock)

The South African Weather Service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms in the North West, Free State, Northern Cape and Eastern Cape.

Impact-based warnings:

1. Yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms expected over the western parts of both the Free State and North West province, as well as the central and eastern parts of Northern Cape resulting in heavy downpours leading to localised flooding, damaging winds, hail and excessive lightning resulting in damage or loss of infrastructure, property, flooding of roads, settlements and low lying areas and difficulty in driving on muddy roads.

2. Orange level 5 warning for severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours, damaging winds, large amounts of small hail and excessive lightning is expected over the Eastern Cape, except in the south-west resulting in damage or loss of infrastructure, property and vehicles, flooding of roads, settlements and low lying areas, traffic disruptions, as well as danger to livestock and livelihoods.

The weather in your region

Gauteng will be cloudy and cool with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the north where it will be warm.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

It will be cloudy with morning fog patches along the escarpment in Mpumalanga, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the south.

Limpopo will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers except in the east, where it will be hot.

It will be partly cloudy to cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the North West.

The Free State will be partly cloudy and cool to warm, with scattered showers and thundershowers.

There will be morning fog along the coast in the Northern Cape, otherwise fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly.

The Western Cape will have fog in places along the west coast, but morning drizzle along the western parts of the south coast and again in the evening for the eastern parts, otherwise partly cloudy to cloudy and warm to hot over the in places, with isolated to scattered thundershowers over the interior by the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be variable at first, becoming moderate westerly to north-westerly late morning, but moderate to fresh south-easterly to southerly south of Cape Point.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

It will be cloudy along the coast in the Eastern Cape, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers, but widespread in the north.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate easterly, but moderate to fresh south westerly from mid-morning, becoming south-easterly in the afternoon.

The eastern half of the province will be cloudy in places in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers, but widespread over the interior.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-easterly, becoming moderate to fresh south westerly from mid-morning.

KwaZulu-Natal will have morning fog over the interior, otherwise fine and warm to hot becoming partly cloudy from the south in the afternoon with scattered showers and thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly becoming moderate to fresh westerly to south-westerly in the south by evening.

 The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

The temperature in your city.
The temperature in your city.
News24

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
weather
Lottery
Super Saturday for 2 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What did you think of FIA race director Michael Masi's decisions which affected the race result on Sunday?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's left a bitter taste for the sport
22% - 2302 votes
He did the right thing, we saw real racing
52% - 5551 votes
No surprise, FIA has been inconsistent all year
26% - 2753 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide

22 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.89
-0.5%
Rand - Pound
21.04
-0.8%
Rand - Euro
17.90
-0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.34
-0.9%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.0%
Gold
1,787.15
-0.2%
Silver
22.49
+1.0%
Palladium
1,802.60
+2.6%
Platinum
932.84
-0.6%
Brent Crude
71.52
-2.8%
Top 40
64,612
+1.5%
All Share
71,119
+1.5%
Resource 10
68,624
+3.0%
Industrial 25
91,676
+0.4%
Financial 15
14,306
+1.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | UCT students design WiBOX that keeps people online during load shedding

3h ago

FEEL GOOD | UCT students design WiBOX that keeps people online during load shedding
KZN woman graduates with a bachelor's degree at the same university she cleans

14 Dec

KZN woman graduates with a bachelor's degree at the same university she cleans
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
WATCH | 'Being brown is lovable!' Mom makes dolls to promote diversity in toy...

16 Dec

WATCH | 'Being brown is lovable!' Mom makes dolls to promote diversity in toy industry
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (2.0.21343.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo