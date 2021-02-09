Wednesday's weather: Sunshine aplenty as hot conditions forecasted for SA

The South African Weather Service is forecasting a warm to hot Wednesday, with Upington hitting a high of 38°C.



Fire danger warnings

Extremely high fire conditions are expected over the Namakwa District of the Northern Cape as well as the northern parts of the West Coast District and Drakenstein Municipality of the Western Cape.

The weather in your province

Gauteng will be partly cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

Morning fog patches are expected along the Mpumalanga escarpment, otherwise cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated on the Lowveld, where it will be partly cloudy.

Morning fog patches are expected along the Limpopo escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers. It will be cloudy over the western Bushveld.

In the North West, it will be cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The Free State will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the east where it will be cloudy.

Conditions in the Northern Cape will be cloudy with morning fog patches along the coast where it will be cool, otherwise fine and hot to very hot, becoming partly cloudy in the east with isolated showers and thundershowers in the north-east.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong southerly to south-easterly.

In the Western Cape, it will be fine and warm to hot but very hot over the interior, becoming partly cloudy in the south by the evening.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly but strong along the west coast.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

In the western half of the Eastern Cape, it will be cloudy with morning fog patches over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and warm but hot in the north.

The wind along the coast will be moderate south-westerly, becoming south-easterly from the afternoon.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape can expect morning fog patches south of the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the north-east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly.

There will be morning fog patches over the interior of KwaZulu-Natal, otherwise cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the extreme south.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh easterly to north-easterly, but south-easterly north of Durban.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

