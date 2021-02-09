1h ago

add bookmark

Wednesday's weather: Sunshine aplenty as hot conditions forecasted for SA

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Sea Point beach in Cape Town at sun set. (News24)
Sea Point beach in Cape Town at sun set. (News24)

The South African Weather Service is forecasting a warm to hot Wednesday, with Upington hitting a high of 38°C.

Fire danger warnings

Extremely high fire conditions are expected over the Namakwa District of the Northern Cape as well as the northern parts of the West Coast District and Drakenstein Municipality of the Western Cape.

The weather in your province

Gauteng will be partly cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

Morning fog patches are expected along the Mpumalanga escarpment, otherwise cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated on the Lowveld, where it will be partly cloudy.

Morning fog patches are expected along the Limpopo escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers. It will be cloudy over the western Bushveld.

In the North West, it will be cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The Free State will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the east where it will be cloudy.

Conditions in the Northern Cape will be cloudy with morning fog patches along the coast where it will be cool, otherwise fine and hot to very hot, becoming partly cloudy in the east with isolated showers and thundershowers in the north-east.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong southerly to south-easterly.

In the Western Cape, it will be fine and warm to hot but very hot over the interior, becoming partly cloudy in the south by the evening.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly but strong along the west coast.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

In the western half of the Eastern Cape, it will be cloudy with morning fog patches over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and warm but hot in the north.

The wind along the coast will be moderate south-westerly, becoming south-easterly from the afternoon.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape can expect morning fog patches south of the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the north-east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly.

There will be morning fog patches over the interior of KwaZulu-Natal, otherwise cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the extreme south.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh easterly to north-easterly, but south-easterly north of Durban.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

w
The forecast for 10 February.

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
weather
Lottery
Super Saturday for 2 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When it comes to posting photos of my kids online:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'm not worried, it's just cute pics
12% - 465 votes
I have locked down my social media, it's safe
15% - 584 votes
I won't do it, there are too many risks
73% - 2773 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.76
(+0.68)
ZAR/GBP
20.36
(+0.30)
ZAR/EUR
17.87
(+0.22)
ZAR/AUD
11.41
(+0.40)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.08)
Gold
1836.80
(+0.37)
Silver
27.34
(+0.37)
Platinum
1182.50
(+2.33)
Brent Crude
60.69
(+2.06)
Palladium
2330.50
(+0.19)
All Share
65162.69
(+0.16)
Top 40
59663.77
(+0.03)
Financial 15
12450.25
(+0.51)
Industrial 25
87943.27
(+0.64)
Resource 10
62163.73
(-1.04)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a...

02 Feb

FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a free Covid-19 clinic
Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he...

01 Feb

Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he did it
FEEL GOOD | 'Not all heroes wear capes, some of them drive an old Nissan Skyline'

01 Feb

FEEL GOOD | 'Not all heroes wear capes, some of them drive an old Nissan Skyline'
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21039.5) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo