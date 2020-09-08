48m ago

Wednesday's weather: Sunshine, warm conditions to persist across the country

(iStock)
(iStock)

The weather will, on Wednesday, continue its current warm spell, according to the South African Weather Service.

Warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the central parts of the Northern Cape.

The weather in your province:

It will be fine and warm in Gauteng.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

Mpumalanga will be partly cloudy in the east, with morning fog along the escarpment, where it will be cool, otherwise fine and warm.

Limpopo will be cloudy to partly cloudy in the east, with morning fog along the escarpment, otherwise fine and cool to warm.

In the North West and Free State, it will be fine and warm.

Conditions in the Northern Cape will be cloudy to partly cloudy and cool along the coast, where morning fog is expected, otherwise fine and warm, but hot in places in the north. 

It will be windy over the central parts.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly.

In the Western Cape, it will be cloudy and foggy along the coast in the morning, otherwise fine and cool to warm, but hot over the interior, becoming cloudy in the south by the evening.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh westerly to south-westerly along the south coast until late evening, otherwise fresh to strong southerly to south-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be fine and warm to hot, but cool along the coast, where it will become partly cloudy in the evening, spreading to the interior overnight.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be fine and warm to hot, but cool along the coast, where it will become partly cloudy overnight.

The wind along the coast will be moderate northerly at first, otherwise moderate to fresh north-easterly, reaching strong offshore, but moderate to fresh south-westerly in the East London area mid-morning, spreading north-eastwards.

There will be morning fog over the interior in KwaZulu-Natal, otherwise fine and warm.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

The forecast for 9 September.

Compiled by Kamva Somdyala

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days.

