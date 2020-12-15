Wednesday's weather: Thundershowers mar an otherwise warm day

Northern Cape will be fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy in the north and north-eastern parts from the afternoon.

It will be cool along the coast, with a fresh to strong southerly to south-easterly wind.

Western Cape will have morning mist along the west coast, where it will be hot, otherwise cloudy to partly cloudy and cool to warm, becoming fine in the afternoon, except along the south coast.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate westerly to south-westerly in the south, otherwise moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly, becoming strong from the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be partly cloudy at first, otherwise fine and warm.

The wind along the coast will be moderate south-westerly, becoming light north-easterly from the evening.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy at first, with isolated showers and rain, otherwise partly cloudy and cool, but warm in places in the north.

The wind along the coast will be moderate south-westerly, becoming north-easterly from the evening.