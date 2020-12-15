32m ago

Wednesday's weather: Thundershowers mar an otherwise warm day

(iStock)
The South African Weather Service has forecast showers and thundershowers for parts of the country, in what will be an otherwise warm Wednesday. 

Fire warnings:

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the northern parts of the west coast in the Western Cape, the south-western parts of Namakwa District and the extreme northern parts of the Northern Cape.

The weather in your region:

Gauteng will be partly cloudy and warm, with scattered showers and thundershowers.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

Mpumalanga will be cloudy, with morning fog patches in the east, otherwise cool to warm, with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the Lowveld.

Limpopo will be cloudy, with morning fog in the east, otherwise partly cloudy and warm, with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the Lowveld.

North West will be fine in the west, becoming partly cloudy and warm to hot, with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the east.

Free State will be fine in the west and south-west, becoming partly cloudy and warm to hot, with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the east.

Northern Cape will be fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy in the north and north-eastern parts from the afternoon.

It will be cool along the coast, with a fresh to strong southerly to south-easterly wind.

Western Cape will have morning mist along the west coast, where it will be hot, otherwise cloudy to partly cloudy and cool to warm, becoming fine in the afternoon, except along the south coast.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate westerly to south-westerly in the south, otherwise moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly, becoming strong from the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be partly cloudy at first, otherwise fine and warm.

The wind along the coast will be moderate south-westerly, becoming light north-easterly from the evening.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy at first, with isolated showers and rain, otherwise partly cloudy and cool, but warm in places in the north.

The wind along the coast will be moderate south-westerly, becoming north-easterly from the evening.

KwaZulu-Natal will have morning fog in the interior, otherwise cloudy and warm, but cool in the south, with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be moderate southerly to south-westerly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

weather
The forecast for 16 December.

