Wednesday's weather: Thundershowers to hit parts of SA as cool, cold conditions persist

There will be rain and storms in some parts of South Africa.
Sarayut Thaneerat/Getty Images

Brace for severe thunderstorms, disruptive rain, and wind as well as hail in some parts of the country, warns the South African Weather Service.

The following impact-based warnings have been issued: 

Yellow Level 4 warning for damaging waves and wind that could lead to disruptions in harbours, difficulty in navigation, dragging anchors and the breaking of mooring lines are expected between Plettenberg Bay and Port Edward. 

Yellow Level 2 warning for disruptive rain which may lead to localised flooding over the south-eastern coast of KwaZulu-Natal.   

Yellow Level 4 warning for severe thunderstorms with strong damaging winds over the central Free State and southern part of the North West. 

Yellow Level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms that can produce heavy downpours, excessive lighting and large amount of small hail resulting in localised damage to infrastructure and settlement are expected over the western parts of the Northern Cape. 

The weather service also issued the following advisory: 

A cut-off low with the passage of a cold front is expected to affect the Eastern Cape.

The public and small stock farmers are advised that cold, windy, and wet conditions are expected with possible snowfalls on some mountain tops on Wednesday into Thursday.

The weather in your area:

Gauteng will be partly cloudy and cool with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

Fine and cold to cool conditions are expected in Mpumalanga with warm temperatures expected on the Lowveld, becoming partly cloudy with isolated late afternoon showers and thundershowers in the south-west.

Limpopo will be fine and cool to warm, becoming partly cloudy by the afternoon.

It will be partly cloudy and cool to warm in the North West with isolated showers and thundershowers forecast.

The Free State will be cloudy and cool with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers. It will be cold in the south-west part of the province.

In the Northern Cape, partly cloudy and cold conditions are expected, with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the south.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-westerly.

It will be cool along the Western Cape coastline, otherwise cloudy and cold with scattered to widespread showers and thundershowers which are expected to clear from the west in the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-easterly, but fresh to strong in the morning.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

Cool conditions are expected along the western half of the Eastern Cape coastline, otherwise it will be cloudy and cold with scattered to widespread showers and rain that will clear from the west in the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-easterly, but fresh to strong east of St Francis in the morning.

It will be partly cloudy in places in the north, otherwise cloudy and cold to cool with widespread showers and thundershowers in the eastern half of the province.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong north-easterly, moderating in the evening.

KwaZulu-Natal will have morning fog over the interior, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and cool but cold in the south-western high ground. 

Scattered showers and thundershowers are expected in the south, otherwise isolated, except in the north-east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh easterly to north-easterly, becoming strong south of Durban in the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

