Wednesday's weather: Thunderstorm warning for Eastern Cape

The Eastern Cape, North West and Free State can expect heavy rain and thundershowers on Wednesday, says the South African Weather Service.



Impact-based warnings

A yellow (Level 1) warning has been issued for the western and northern interior of the Eastern Cape, where severe thunderstorms - with strong winds, large amounts of small hail and heavy downpours that could lead to localised damages to formal and informal structures, temporary infrastructure as well as traffic disruptions - are expected.

A yellow (Level 2) warning has been issued for the western half of the North West and northern parts of the Free State where rainfall, resulting in the flooding of informal settlements and roads, is expected.

The weather in your province

Gauteng will be cool in places in the south, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated in the north.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

Morning fog patches along the southern escarpment are expected in Mpumalanga, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated thunderstorms, except on the Lowveld where it will be hot.

Limpopo will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated thunderstorms in the southern parts of the western Bushveld.

The North West will be cloudy and warm, with scattered showers and thundershowers.

In the Free State, it will be cloudy and cool to warm, with scattered showers and thundershowers.

The western parts of the Northern Cape will be cloudy and cool with morning and evening fog along the coast, otherwise fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy in the east with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be moderate north-westerly, becoming fresh south-westerly to southerly in the afternoon.

In the Western Cape, it will be hot to very hot in the west, but cloudy and cool with light rain along the south coast and adjacent interior, otherwise partly cloudy and warm. It will be cloudy to partly cloudy and hot over the central and eastern interior with afternoon thunderstorms.

The wind along the coast will be moderate north-westerly north of Cape Columbine in the morning, otherwise fresh to strong easterly to south-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

In the western half of the Eastern Cape, it will be partly cloudy and hot in places in the north, otherwise cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers, but cool with light rain along the coast.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-easterly to easterly.

In the eastern half of the Eastern Cape, it will be partly cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers, but light rain with fog and mist along the coast and adjacent interior in the evening.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-easterly in the west, otherwise light to moderate north-easterly, spreading to Port St Johns from the evening.

KwaZulu-Natal will be fine to partly cloudy and warm but hot in the north-east, becoming cloudy in the afternoon with isolated showers and thundershowers over the western half.

The wind along the coast will be moderate easterly to south-easterly, becoming north-easterly from the south by late afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days.