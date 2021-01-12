2h ago

add bookmark

Wednesday's weather: Thunderstorm warning for Eastern Cape

Motorists drive through flooded roads during heavy rainfalls.
Motorists drive through flooded roads during heavy rainfalls.
Jaco Marais, Netwerk24

The Eastern Cape, North West and Free State can expect heavy rain and thundershowers on Wednesday, says the South African Weather Service.

Impact-based warnings

A yellow (Level 1) warning has been issued for the western and northern interior of the Eastern Cape, where severe thunderstorms - with strong winds, large amounts of small hail and heavy downpours that could lead to localised damages to formal and informal structures, temporary infrastructure as well as traffic disruptions - are expected. 

A yellow (Level 2) warning has been issued for the western half of the North West and northern parts of the Free State where rainfall, resulting in the flooding of informal settlements and roads, is expected.

The weather in your province

Gauteng will be cool in places in the south, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated in the north. 

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

Morning fog patches along the southern escarpment are expected in Mpumalanga, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated thunderstorms, except on the Lowveld where it will be hot.

Limpopo will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated thunderstorms in the southern parts of the western Bushveld.

The North West will be cloudy and warm, with scattered showers and thundershowers.

In the Free State, it will be cloudy and cool to warm, with scattered showers and thundershowers.

The western parts of the Northern Cape will be cloudy and cool with morning and evening fog along the coast, otherwise fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy in the east with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be moderate north-westerly, becoming fresh south-westerly to southerly in the afternoon.

In the Western Cape, it will be hot to very hot in the west, but cloudy and cool with light rain along the south coast and adjacent interior, otherwise partly cloudy and warm. It will be cloudy to partly cloudy and hot over the central and eastern interior with afternoon thunderstorms.

The wind along the coast will be moderate north-westerly north of Cape Columbine in the morning, otherwise fresh to strong easterly to south-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

In the western half of the Eastern Cape, it will be partly cloudy and hot in places in the north, otherwise cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers, but cool with light rain along the coast.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-easterly to easterly.

In the eastern half of the Eastern Cape, it will be partly cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers, but light rain with fog and mist along the coast and adjacent interior in the evening.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-easterly in the west, otherwise light to moderate north-easterly, spreading to Port St Johns from the evening.

KwaZulu-Natal will be fine to partly cloudy and warm but hot in the north-east, becoming cloudy in the afternoon with isolated showers and thundershowers over the western half.

The wind along the coast will be moderate easterly to south-easterly, becoming north-easterly from the south by late afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

 

w
The forecast for 13 January.

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days.

- Compiled by Kamva Somdyala

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
weather
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Will you continue to use WhatsApp following the company announcing a change terms of service which would force users to share personal data?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, the terms of service do not bother me enough to switch
48% - 3618 votes
No, I will be switching over to a new service
48% - 3585 votes
I've never used WhatsApp
4% - 293 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

28 Dec 2020

MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.34
(+1.06)
ZAR/GBP
20.91
(+0.34)
ZAR/EUR
18.67
(+0.99)
ZAR/AUD
11.86
(+0.76)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+1.04)
Gold
1839.30
(-0.36)
Silver
25.35
(+1.32)
Platinum
1060.00
(+1.52)
Brent Crude
55.61
(-0.59)
Palladium
2357.00
(+0.04)
All Share
63535.10
(-0.35)
Top 40
58492.92
(-0.38)
Financial 15
12136.85
(+0.37)
Industrial 25
82862.47
(-0.19)
Resource 10
64451.64
(-0.95)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals...

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals for the hungry
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec 2020

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov 2020

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo