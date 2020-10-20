51m ago

Wednesday's weather update: Hot conditions to persist on Wednesday

The sun rises in Johannesburg.
Dino Lloyd, Gallo Images

Wednesday's temperatures will keep in line with the hot weather experienced over the last couple of days, according to the South African Weather Service

Fire danger warnings

Extremely high fire danger is expected over the extreme northern parts of the Northern Cape, North West and most of the Free State.

The weather in your province

Gauteng will be fine and warm.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

Mpumalanga can expect morning drizzle and fog patches over the escarpment, otherwise cloudy and warm, but cool over the Highveld.

In Limpopo, it will be cloudy in the east with morning drizzle and fog patches over the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and warm.

The North West will be partly cloudy and hot with isolated afternoon thundershowers over the central and southern regions.

In the Free State, it will be warm in the north-east, otherwise fine and hot, but partly cloudy in the north and the east with isolated afternoon thundershowers.

In the Northern Cape, it will be cloudy in the morning, otherwise fine and cool to warm.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate southerly to south-easterly at first, becoming fresh to strong by the afternoon.

In the Western Cape, it will be fine and cool to warm.

The wind along the coast will be strong westerly to south-westerly south of Cape Point, subsiding from the north by late morning, otherwise moderate to fresh, becoming strong north of Cape Columbine by the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

In the western half of the Eastern Cape, it will be fine and warm but cool along the coast.

The wind along the coast will be light north-easterly in the morning, becoming moderate easterly towards midday.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy in the east with light rain in places over the northern parts in the morning, otherwise fine and cool.

The wind along the coast will be light north-westerly at first, otherwise moderate to fresh north-easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal can expect morning fog patches over the interior, otherwise cloudy with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly, becoming easterly to north-easterly from the south by late morning

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

w
The forecast for 21 October.

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days.

