Wednesday's weather: Warm conditions for some provinces, but snow is possible over the Drakensberg

A cloudy day in Cape Town.
A cloudy day in Cape Town.
News24

Some provinces will experience conditions north of 25°C on Wednesday, which will mean warmer weather.

However, some provinces can expect cloudy to cold conditions, with snowfalls possible over the Drakensberg mountains, according to the South African Weather Service.

Warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the Mahikeng and Ratlou local municipalities of the North West province.

Gauteng will be fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

Mpumalanga will be hot in the lowveld, otherwise fine and warm, but partly cloudy in the east. It will become cloudy by the evening, with drizzle and fog patches along the escarpment.

Limpopo will be fine and warm to hot, becoming cloudy in the east by the evening, with fog patches along the escarpment.

The North West will be fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy from the west.

In the Free State, it will be fine and cool to warm, becoming partly cloudy from the west. Isolated showers are expected in the far east by evening.

In the Northern Cape, it will be cloudy in west and south-west, with morning fog along the coast, otherwise fine and cold to cool but warm in the north-east, where it will become partly cloudy. 

It will become cloudy along the coast in the evening.

The wind along the coast will be light and variable, becoming light to moderate south-westerly to southerly by the afternoon.

The Western Cape will be fine over the extreme south-western parts, otherwise cloudy and cool to cold, with morning fog along the west coast and adjacent interior, and isolated showers over the eastern interior at first.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south-easterly, but southerly along the south coast, becoming easterly to south-easterly in the afternoon south of Cape Point, but southerly north of Saldanha Bay.

The expected UVB sunburn index is moderate.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy and cold, with light morning rain in places, but scattered showers and rain along the coast in the morning.

The wind along the coast will be fresh southerly in the west, otherwise fresh to strong south-westerly, becoming moderate south-easterly by midday.

In the eastern half of the Eastern Cape, it will be cloudy and cold, with light rain south of the escarpment, but scattered afternoon showers and rain in the north-east, with snowfalls possible over the Drakensberg mountains.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south-westerly, becoming moderate south-easterly in the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal will be fine at first, otherwise partly cloudy and cold to cool, but warm in places in the north. Isolated showers are expected.

The wind along the coast will be moderate northerly north of Richards Bay in the morning, otherwise fresh to strong southerly to south-westerly, moderating by late afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is low.

w

Compiled by Kamva Somdyala

Click here to see the specific forecast for your city over the next few days.

