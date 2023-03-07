Wednesday's weather: Warm day, but expect some thundershowers in several provinces

The South African Weather Service issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms over the Cape Winelands, Swartland, Swellendam and Cape Agulhas municipalities of the Western Cape in the morning.

A yellow level 1 warning was issued for severe thunderstorms, with potentially damaging winds, over the Alfred Nzo district and the Ingquza Hill municipality of the Eastern Cape.

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the Tsantsabane and Siyathemba municipalities of the Northern Cape.

The weather in your region:

Gauteng will be partly cloudy and warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extremely high.

It will be cloudy, with morning fog over Mpumalanga.

The province will be partly cloudy and warm, with showers and thundershowers over the highveld in the evening.

Cloudy skies, with isolated showers and thundershowers, will prevail in the west of Limpopo in the morning.

The rest of the province will be partly cloudy and warm to hot.

It will be cloudy in the east of the North West at first, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot, with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The Free State will be cloudy, with morning fog patches in the east.

The rest of the province will be partly cloudy and warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Morning fog will occur along the Northern Cape coast.

It will be partly cloudy and cool to warm inland, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east.

The wind along the coast will be light southerly in the morning, becoming moderate to fresh south-westerly.

Cloudy conditions, with isolated morning showers, will occur in the Western Cape.

Throughout the day, it will become partly cloudy and cool to warm.

The wind along the coast will be fresh northerly in the west and south-west in the morning, otherwise strong westerly, reaching near-gale force in the south.

It will become fresh to strong westerly to south-westerly from the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

Morning fog patches will occur in parts of the western half of the Eastern Cape.

The region will be partly cloudy and warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the extreme west.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-westerly at first, becoming moderate to fresh south-westerly, reaching strong in the afternoon.

Morning fog patches will occur in places south of the escarpment.

The eastern half of the province will be partly cloudy, windy and warm to hot, with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong north-westerly, becoming moderate to fresh south-westerly in the afternoon.

Morning fog patches will occur in places over the hot KwaZulu-Natal interior, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and warm.

Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected in the west and south.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh easterly to north-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.