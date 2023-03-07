27m ago

Share

Wednesday's weather: Warm day, but expect some thundershowers in several provinces

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Thundershowers are expected in parts of the country.
Thundershowers are expected in parts of the country.
Boris Jordan Photography/Getty Images

The South African Weather Service issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms over the Cape Winelands, Swartland, Swellendam and Cape Agulhas municipalities of the Western Cape in the morning.

A yellow level 1 warning was issued for severe thunderstorms, with potentially damaging winds, over the Alfred Nzo district and the Ingquza Hill municipality of the Eastern Cape.

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the Tsantsabane and Siyathemba municipalities of the Northern Cape.

The weather in your region:

Gauteng will be partly cloudy and warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extremely high.

It will be cloudy, with morning fog over Mpumalanga.

The province will be partly cloudy and warm, with showers and thundershowers over the highveld in the evening.

Cloudy skies, with isolated showers and thundershowers, will prevail in the west of Limpopo in the morning.

The rest of the province will be partly cloudy and warm to hot.

It will be cloudy in the east of the North West at first, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot, with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The Free State will be cloudy, with morning fog patches in the east.

The rest of the province will be partly cloudy and warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Morning fog will occur along the Northern Cape coast.

It will be partly cloudy and cool to warm inland, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east. 

The wind along the coast will be light southerly in the morning, becoming moderate to fresh south-westerly.

Cloudy conditions, with isolated morning showers, will occur in the Western Cape

Throughout the day, it will become partly cloudy and cool to warm. 

The wind along the coast will be fresh northerly in the west and south-west in the morning, otherwise strong westerly, reaching near-gale force in the south.

It will become fresh to strong westerly to south-westerly from the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

Morning fog patches will occur in parts of the western half of the Eastern Cape.

The region will be partly cloudy and warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the extreme west.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-westerly at first, becoming moderate to fresh south-westerly, reaching strong in the afternoon.

Morning fog patches will occur in places south of the escarpment.

The eastern half of the province will be partly cloudy, windy and warm to hot, with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong north-westerly, becoming moderate to fresh south-westerly in the afternoon.

Morning fog patches will occur in places over the hot KwaZulu-Natal interior, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and warm.

Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected in the west and south.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh easterly to north-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is high.

Wednesday's temperatures
Wednesday's temperatures.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
weather
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What was the most unexpected part Ramaphosa’s Cabinet reshuffle for you?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
The ballooning Presidency
27% - 743 votes
Lindiwe Sisulu’s axing
6% - 170 votes
The new Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation portfolio
6% - 166 votes
Bheki Cele’s survival
60% - 1632 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Shaken, not stirred? Ramaphosa unveils bloated Presidency in reshuffled Cabinet

11h ago

LISTEN | Shaken, not stirred? Ramaphosa unveils bloated Presidency in reshuffled Cabinet
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.56
-1.7%
Rand - Pound
22.03
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
19.62
-0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.24
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-1.0%
Platinum
935.88
-3.9%
Palladium
1,396.71
-3.4%
Gold
1,818.50
-1.5%
Silver
20.21
-4.0%
Brent Crude
86.18
+0.4%
Top 40
72,675
-0.1%
All Share
78,557
-0.2%
Resource 10
65,567
-0.9%
Industrial 25
106,402
+0.3%
Financial 15
16,639
-0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
These grannies from the Gogo Shonisane Mamelodi football club prove age is nothing...

28 Feb

These grannies from the Gogo Shonisane Mamelodi football club prove age is nothing but a number
Local rugby club donates cereal to school in Mitchell's Plain

28 Feb

Local rugby club donates cereal to school in Mitchell's Plain
Group of Heideveld children get first sailing experience thanks to Little Optimist...

28 Feb

Group of Heideveld children get first sailing experience thanks to Little Optimist Sailing Academy
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Get a quote: How you can save on car insurance

4h ago

Get a quote: How you can save on car insurance
4 in-demand tech skills that can help you thrive in the 4IR tomorrow

03 Mar

4 in-demand tech skills that can help you thrive in the 4IR tomorrow
WATCH | Climate resilience: Preparing your business for a sustainable future

02 Mar

WATCH | Climate resilience: Preparing your business for a sustainable future
The importance of spending wisely and knowing your credit score

02 Mar

The importance of spending wisely and knowing your credit score
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23062.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo