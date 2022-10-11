Wednesday's weather: Warm day, with heat wave expected in Limpopo, Mpumalanga

The South African Weather Service issued extremely high fire danger warnings for the eastern parts of the Northern Cape, the western parts of the Free State and parts of the North West.

Fire warnings were also issued for areas of Limpopo and the Lowveld in Mpumalanga.

A heat wave, with persistently high temperatures, is expected in the Lowveld of Mpumalanga and Limpopo from Wednesday until Friday.

The weather in your region:

Gauteng will be fine and hot, becoming partly cloudy from the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

It will be partly cloudy and warm to hot in Mpumalanga.

The south-eastern parts will experience afternoon isolated showers and thundershowers.

Partly cloudy and warm to hot conditions will prevail in Limpopo.

The North West will be fine at first, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot.

It will be partly cloudy and warm to hot, with isolated showers and thundershowers, in parts of the Free State.

Morning fog will occur along the coast of the Northern Cape, where it will be cool to warm.

Otherwise, the extreme south-east will be partly cloudy and hot to extremely hot, with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate southerly to south-easterly from the afternoon.

The Western Cape will be partly cloudy, with morning fog along the coast.

The afternoon will be fine and cool to warm.

Isolated thundershowers are expected over the Central Karoo in the afternoon. The wind along the coast will be light and variable along the south coast in the morning, otherwise moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly, but strong north of Betty's Bay from the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extremely high.

The western half of the Eastern Cape will be partly cloudy and warm to hot, with isolated thundershowers, except in the south.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-westerly.

Partly cloudy and warm to hot conditions, with isolated thundershowers, will occur in the eastern half of the province.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-westerly.

KwaZulu-Natal will be partly cloudy and warm, but hot in places over the interior.

Isolated showers and thundershowers can be expected, except in the north-east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly north of Cape St Lucia at first, otherwise south-westerly.

The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.